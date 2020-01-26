Sagstrom wins Gainbridge LPGA for 1st LPGA Tour title
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Madelene Sagstrom won the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, birdieing the par-3 17th to tie for the lead and winning with a par when Nasa Hataoka missed a 3-footer on the last.
Sagstrom finished with a 2-under 70 for a 17-under 271 total at rain-softened Boca Rio Golf Club.
Hataoka shot 69. The Japanese player birdied Nos. 15 and 16 to take the lead, then fell into a tie when Sagstrom birdied the 17th and lost with the bogey on the par-4 18th.
“It kind of helps me out with the beginning two tournaments, being there at the top, gives me a little strength to keep on going for the following many tournaments coming ahead,” Hataoka said. “Missing the win gives me more motivation to keep on going for the next many tournaments coming.”
Sagstrom bogeyed two of the first five holes, then rebounded with birdies on Nos. 8, 10 and 11 — chipping in on 10.
“It doesn't matter how you start," Sagstrom said. “If you just continue fighting, things can go your way. And I just told myself, `Keep fighting, keep fighting.'"
The tournament was the first official event in Boca Raton since the 1989 Oldsmobile LPGA Classic.
Herbert wins 1st European Tour title on Australia Day
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Lucas Herbert marked Australia Day in his native country by capturing his first professional title, beating Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa at the second hole of a playoff to win the Dubai Desert Classic after a wild final round on Sunday.
Herbert rolled in a birdie putt from 2 feet at the 18th on his third trip up the par-5 last hole at Emirates Golf Club, after Bezuidenhout failed to get up and down from the back of the green for his own birdie.
The 24-year-old Herbert dedicated his victory to the people back home battling Australia’s unprecedented wildfire crisis.
“Obviously there's some pretty awful stuff happening right now in Australia with the fires," Herbert said.
"Everyone around the world is behind us and hopefully we can keep fighting harder than what I did on the first playoff hole. That's nothing compared to the firefighters and volunteers putting out the fires. Sending all my love back home and hope everyone is well.”
Herbert and Bezuidenhout both shot 4-under 68s to come from six shots behind at the start of the final day to finish on 9-under 279, two strokes clear of three players - Tom Lewis (74), Dean Burmester (72) and Adri Arnaus (70).
Bryson DeChambeau, seeking to retain the title, finished with four straight bogeys to drop out of contention and wound up four shots off the lead after a 76.
Federer overcomes slow start, reaches Australian Open QFs
MELBOURNE, Australia — Roger Federer needed some time to get going in the Australian Open's fourth round, a match after a draining and difficult escape in which he was two points from defeat.
To be precise, he required a full set to get sorted.
After seeming sluggish while dropping the opener, Federer quickly righted himself and pushed through the next three sets without a hitch, reaching the 57th Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career by coming back to beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday.
In the first set, Fucsovics noted, “Roger was missing a lot.”
But Federer, as he himself put it, "Finally found a way. Had a good start to the second set and eventually it became easier.”
When he takes on Tennys Sandgren, a 28-year-old from Tennessee, on Tuesday, it'll be the 38-year-old Federer's record 15th quarterfinal at the Australian Open. He has won the title at Melbourne Park a half-dozen times, part of his men's-record 20 major championships.
Federer kidded around about Sandgren's sport-appropriate first name; he is named after his great-grandfather.
“He was not going to be a baseball player, that’s for sure,” Federer told the Rod Laver Arena crowd through a wide smile during his post-match interview.