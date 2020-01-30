Konig's 23 lead No. 7 Wolfpack to win at Clemson
CLEMSON — Aislinn Konig believes every shot she takes is going in. She sure made enough of them at Clemson for No. 7 North Carolina State to reach 20 victories for a fifth consecutive season.
Konig had 23 points on a career-high seven 3-pointers in the Wolfpack's 79-60 victory Thursday night.
“I think the philosophy of the shooter is you believe in every shot you take," Konig said. “When I do get in a rhythm, that belief is bolstered a little bit."
Konig's confidence spread throughout the Wolfpack (20-1, 9-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who finished with a season-best 14 baskets from beyond the arc.
“You hit one or two (3-pointers) and you start thinking that (basket) is like a swimming pool," North Carolina State coach Wes Moore said.
The Wolfpack reached 20 wins for a fifth straight season. The win helped them keep pace with league-leader No. 5 Louisville, which remained perfect in ACC play after an 86-54 win over Notre Dame.
North Carolina State won with outside shooting. The Wolfpack had averaged nine 3-pointers this season and promptly went 6-of-8 from behind the arc in the opening quarter.
Konig and Wolfpack quickly put things away at the start of the third quarter, making their first five shots. Konig made three 3-pointers during the stretch to help them go in front 51-31.
The Tigers (7-14, 3-7) could not respond and lost their 11th straight to North Carolina State.
Versatile race-car driver John Andretti dies at 56
INDIANAPOLIS — John Andretti carved out his own niche in one of the world's most successful racing families.
He became the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double. He won on dirt tracks, street courses and superspeedways. He won an endurance race, competed in dragsters and became an iron man in IndyCar and NASCAR. And he used his platform and passion for racing to help others.
On Thursday, after a three-year battle with colon cancer, Andretti died at the age of 56.
"He fought hard and stole back days the disease fought to take away," a statement from Andretti Autosport said. “He helped countless others undergo proper (colon) screening and in so doing, saved lives. We will forever carry with us John's genuine spirit of helping us first and himself second.”
The Pennsylvania native embraced the family business. John's father, Aldo, grew up racing and his uncle, Mario, became an international celebrity after winning the 1969 Indianapolis 500 and 1978 world championship.
Andretti's cousin, Michael, competed in Formula One and led more laps in the Indy 500 than any other race non-winner before turning team owner and winning the marquee race five times.
His nephew, Marco, Michael's son, finished second at Indy as a rookie in 2006 and has since posted four more top-five finishes at Indy.
Jarett Andretti, John's son, made his Indy debut just last May in Indy Lights. Jarett finished sixth in the race as he became the seventh member of the Andretti family to race at Indy.
Today's Games
Baseball
Lincoln Memorial at USC Aiken, 1 p.m.
Basketball
Girls 6 p.m., Boys 7:30
- South Aiken at Aiken
- Airport at Midland Valley
- Brookland-Cayce at North Augusta
- Strom Thurmond at Edisto
- Allendale-Fairfax at Barnwell
- Ninety Six at Fox Creek
- Saluda at Silver Bluff
- Ridge Spring-Monetta at Williston-Elko
- Blackville-Hilda at Wagener-Salley