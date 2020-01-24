Pacer baseball picked 4th in preseason PBC poll
AUGUSTA — The USC Aiken baseball team has been selected to finish fourth in the PBC Preseason Baseball Poll, as announced by the league office.
The Pacers registered 87 total points in the voting, tying with Georgia College. The Pacers are coming off a third-place finish in the PBC a year ago, but advanced to the PBC Tournament Championship for the second consecutive season.
North Georgia was selected to win the PBC, totaling 117 total points. The Nighthawks recorded eight first-place votes. Columbus State was second with 97 total points and one first-place nod. Young Harris had two first-place votes and was chosen third with 92 total points.
After USCA and Georgia College, Flagler was picked sixth with 73 total points. The Saints also had the remaining first-place vote. UNC Pembroke (64 points), Georgia Southwestern (48 points), Francis Marion (46 points) and Lander (45 points) rounded out the top 10 of the poll. Augusta (25 points) and associate member Claflin (11 points) completed the rankings.
USCA opens the 2020 campaign with a three-game series against Lincoln Memorial beginning Jan. 31 at 4 p.m.
Saints seek to shield PR help to church in sex crisis
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are going to court to keep the public from seeing hundreds of emails that allegedly show team executives doing public relations damage control for the area's Roman Catholic archdiocese to help it contain the fallout from a burgeoning sexual abuse crisis.
Attorneys for about two dozen men suing the church say in court filings that the 276 documents they obtained through discovery show that the NFL team, whose owner is devoutly Catholic, aided the Archdiocese of New Orleans in its “pattern and practice of concealing its crimes.”
“Obviously, the Saints should not be in the business of assisting the Archdiocese, and the Saints' public relations team is not in the business of managing the public relations of criminals engaged in pedophilia," the attorneys wrote in a court filing. "The Saints realize that if the documents at issue are made public, this professional sports organization also will be smearing itself."
The Saints organization and its attorneys emphatically disputed any suggestion that the team helped the church cover up crimes. In a statement Friday, the Saints said the archdiocese sought its advice on how to handle media attention that would come from its 2018 release of its list of more than 50 clergy members “credibly accused” of sexual abuse.
“The advice was simple and never wavering. Be direct, open and fully transparent, while making sure that all law enforcement agencies were alerted,” the team said.
The team added that it has “no interest in concealing information from the press or public” and that it “merely requested the court to apply the normal rules of civil discovery.” However, attorneys for the Saints argued in court papers this month that the 2018-19 emails were intended to be private and should not be “fodder for the public.”
The archdiocese is also fighting the release of the emails.
Antonio Brown released on bail by Florida judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after a night in a Florida jail, where he turned himself in to face charges that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California.
Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon set a $110,000 bond and imposed conditions including surrendering his passport, wearing a GPS monitor, possessing no weapons or ammunition, and agreeing to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.
Brown was released a few hours after the hearing, his lawyer said.
Brown, 31, had appeared via video in a green jail outfit, with his wrists shackled. He spoke only to answer the judge's questions.
Prosecutors had sought no bail, pointing out that the wide receiver is a wealthy sports figure who is a risk of flight if released. They noted that police had been called to his Florida home 18 times since December, for various reasons.
But one of Brown's lawyers, Eric Schwartzreich, said Brown deserved credit for surrendering voluntarily and had no incentive to flee.
Brown was one of the NFL's top wide receivers during his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.