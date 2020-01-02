Wayne, Polamalu among finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Reggie Wayne and Troy Polamalu are among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's modern-day 2020 class.
The former Colts receiver and Steelers safety are joined by five others who have never been finalists: Packers safety LeRoy Butler; Rams receiver Torry Holt; Panthers linebacker Sam Mills; Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas; and 49ers defensive tackle Bryant Young.
They are joined by past finalists Broncos/Jets safety Steve Atwater; Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli; Rams/49ers receiver Isaac Bruce; Steelers/Jets/Cardinals guard Alan Faneca; Seahawks/Vikings/Titans guard Steve Hutchinson; Colts/Cardinals/Seahawks running back Edgerrin James; Buccaneers/Broncos safety John Lynch; and Patriots/Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour.
These 15 will be considered for selection on Feb. 1 in Miami. A player must receiver 80% of votes from the selection committee. A maximum of five modern-day players can be chosen.
For the first time this year, the Hall of Fame also is adding 10 senior candidates, three contributors and two coaches to be inducted in the Canton, Ohio, shrine in August. That is a special selection in celebration of the NFL's 100th season.
Falcons defensive assistants Henderson, Jones won't return
Two Atlanta Falcons defensive assistant coaches are not returning for the 2020 season.
The team says secondary coach and defensive passing game coordinator Jerome Henderson and assistant defensive line coach Travis Jones will not return. The two will pursue new career opportunities.
The Falcons ranked 22nd in pass defense this season and tied for 29th with 28 sacks.
Falcons coach Dan Quinn did not announce immediate plans for filling the positions. In a statement released by the team, Quinn said “We appreciate the contributions Jerome and Travis made to our organization. Both are fine individuals and great teammates that will find continued success in coaching.”
Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced before the end of the team's 7-9 finish that Quinn will be back for his sixth season in 2020. Raheem Morris is moving to defensive coordinator. Morris earned the promotion after making a successful midseason move from receivers coach to secondary coach.
Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and specials teams coordinator Ben Kotwica will remain in their positions. Linebackers coach Jeff Ulbrich has a new title of assistant head coach.
Cincinnati romps over Boston College in Birmingham Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Desmond Ridder ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to lead No. 21 Cincinnati to a 38-6 victory over Boston College on Thursday in the weather-delayed Birmingham Bowl.
The Bearcats (11-3) reached 11 wins for the second straight season and fourth in program history, bouncing back from two straight losses to No. 17 Memphis.
The Eagles (6-7) were outgained 459-164 in total yards to finish a turbulent postseason. Coach Steve Addazio was fired after seven seasons and star tailback A.J. Dillon declared for the NFL draft and skipped the bowl game.
Dillon was clearly missed. Wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell led the team through the bowl game, while newly hired Jeff Hafley was on hand as a spectator after finishing his duties as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator.
The game was interrupted by a weather delay of about 1½ hours midway through the first quarter.
Yankees' Germán suspended for 1st 63 games of 2020
NEW YORK — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.
The league announced the suspension Thursday. Germán has agreed not to appeal.
Germán was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child. He missed the final nine games of the 2019 regular season and all nine of New York’s postseason games. Those missed games will count toward his ban.
The right-hander was the Yankees’ winningest pitcher last season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances. The 27-year-old had a $577,500 salary but will not be paid for the time he missed after being placed on leave, costing him $35,153. He is expected to make a similar salary for 2020 but again will not be paid while suspended, losing out on more than $225,000.
Germán will be eligible to return June 5 against Tampa Bay, barring any postponements.