Shaw replacing Lattimore on USC staff
COLUMBIA (AP) — Marcus Lattimore is leaving his position as South Carolina football's director of player development after two years in the job.
Lattimore is the Gamecocks' former record-setting running back who led the team to its only Southeastern Conference East Division title as a freshman in 2010 and was considered a can't-miss NFL prospect.
However, Lattimore had significant knee injuries in his sophomore and junior seasons and he was not able to recover enough to play in the pros.
Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp had hoped to hire Lattimore as an on-field assistant. But the NCAA derailed that move because Lattimore's foundation works with young people who might turn out to be college prospects for South Carolina.
Lattimore will be replaced at South Carolina by his former quarterback, Connor Shaw.
Lattimore, 28, plans to continue his work with the foundation.
Oklahoma State RB Hubbard announces he'll return to school
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — All-America running back Chuba Hubbard will return to Oklahoma State for his junior season.
Hubbard made the announcement Monday on social media.
Oklahoma State receiver Tylan Wallace previously announced he would be back for his senior season, so Hubbard's return means the Cowboys have two of the nation's most accomplished offensive players heading into next season.
Hubbard ran for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, enough to make him consider declaring for the NFL draft. He joined Barry Sanders as the only players in school history to rush for at least 2,000 yards. Hubbard was eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting and was The Associated Press Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He also was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Doak Walker Awards for national player of the year.
Hubbard rushed for at least 100 yards in the final 11 games of the season. He had 296 yards rushing against Kansas State, 256 against Tulsa, 223 against TCU and 221 against Oregon State.
PGA Tour moving Byron Nelson from Trinity Forest
DALLAS (AP) — The PGA Tour will move the Byron Nelson away from Trinity Forest Golf Club after the tournament is played there for only the third time this May.
The links-style course south of downtown Dallas was built in 2014 on the site of a former landfill. The Nelson moved there in 2018 after 35 years at the TPC Four Seasons in suburban Irving, Texas, about 25 miles away.
The PGA Tour hasn't said where the Nelson will be played after this year's tournament.
Disappointing attendance at Trinity Forest and decreased revenues for charity were significant factors in the decision. The course has an unusual look for a PGA Tour venue because it has no trees.
Trinity Forest officials said in a release that PGA Tour officials cited weather issues during the first two years that exposed deficiencies with tournament infrastructure, and that it was determined by the course and the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, which hosts the event, that those issues couldn't be remedied easily.
Wu surges to big lead in Bahamas
Dylan Wu followed up his first-round 67 with a 66 Monday to reach 11 under, seven strokes clear of the field at the Korn Ferry Tour's The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic.
Wu started on the back nine and turned in 5 under after three birdies and an eagle. He had the best round of the day by three strokes.
For the second day in a row, play for the day was halted due to darkness with golfers still on the course.
Roberto Diaz is tied for 39th at 3 over after a second-round 76. Matt Atkins also shot 76 and is tied for 78th at 7 over.
Today's Games
Basketball
(Girls at 6 p.m., boys at 7:30)
- Aiken at South Aiken
- Midland Valley at Airport
- North Augusta at Brookland-Cayce
- Edisto at Strom Thurmond
- Barnwell at Allendale-Fairfax
- Fox Creek at Abbeville
- Silver Bluff at Batesburg-Leesville
- Wagener-Salley at Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Williston-Elko at Denmark-Olar
- Community Christian at Mead Hall
- Curtis Baptist at South Aiken Baptist
Wrestling
- Midland Valley at Brookland-Cayce, 6 p.m.