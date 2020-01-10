Swanson, Foltynewicz reach deals with Braves
ATLANTA — Shortstop Dansby Swanson and right-hander Mike Foltynewicz were among six Atlanta Braves who agreed to one-year contracts Friday and avoided salary arbitration.
Swanson agreed at $3.15 million and Foltynewicz at $6,425,000. Also reaching deals were outfielder Adam Duvall ($3.25 million), right-hander Luke Jackson ($1,825,000), infielder Johan Camargo ($1.7 million) and left-hander Grant Dayton ($655,000).
The team did not reach an agreement and now faces arbitration with right-hander Shane Greene, who was 0-1 with a 4.01 ERA in 27 games with Atlanta after a midseason move from Detroit, where he was the closer.
Swanson, who hit a career-high 17 homers despite missing 30 games with a right foot contusion, agreed to a $3.15 million deal for the 2020 season. He earned a big raise from $585,000.
Foltynewicz, who revived his career last season following a demotion to Triple-A Gwinnett, earned $5.5 million in 2018 and enters spring training as one of the top four starters in a rotation that has added Cole Hamels.
The 27-year-old was 8-6 with a 4.54 ERA last season. Atlanta won each of his 12 starts from June 11 through Sept. 20. Despite his resurgence, Foltynewicz ended his season by giving up six runs in his second Division Series start, recording only one out in the decisive 13-1 Game 5 loss.
Betts agrees to record $27 million deal with Red Sox
BOSTON — Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.
Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., a former University of South Carolina star, also agreed to an $11 million deal, ensuring Boston will avoid salary arbitration with two of its biggest stars.
Betts' deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.
A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.
He was voted the American League MVP in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBI, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBI.
Bradley is known for his spectacular plays in the outfield, but his bat has been a liability at times. He is streaky, hitting .315 with five homers and 14 RBI in June but just .225 for the season as a whole, with 21 homers and 62 RBI. He led the league in putouts and assists as a center fielder.
North Dakota State, James Madison meet in FCS title game
FRISCO, Texas — North Dakota State and James Madison are both finishing up their first season with new head coaches. The Bison even have a freshman quarterback.
Yet here they both are again. The teams that have combined for the last eight FCS championships are back in Frisco playing for another title Saturday (noon, ABC).
While top-ranked North Dakota State (15-0) has gone from Fargo to Frisco to win seven of the last eight national titles, this will be the third championship game in four seasons for James Madison. The Dukes (14-1) won the title three years ago after advancing with a semifinal win at the Fargodome, but lost to the Bison in the championship game the following season.
The Dukes have won their last 14 games by an average margin of nearly 30 points. Their only loss came in coach Curt Cignetti's debut, a 20-13 loss in the opener at Big 12 team West Virginia.
North Dakota State has an FCS-record 36-game winning streak, including the last two national titles. The Bison have a chance to become the first college football team in any division since Yale in 1894 to have a 16-win season.
McBride hired as GM of U.S. men's soccer team
CHICAGO — Former U.S. forward Brian McBride has been hired to succeed Earnie Stewart as general manager of the American men's national soccer team.
Now 47, McBride had 30 goals in 95 appearances for the U.S. from 1993-2006. He played for Wolfsburg, Columbus, Preston North End, Everton, Fulham and Chicago. He was so popular in London that Fulham named a bar at Craven Cottage after him.
Stewart, also a former national team player, was hired as the GM of the men's team in June 2018, then promoted last August to sporting director of the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Kate Markgraf is GM of the U.S. women's team.