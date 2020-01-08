Fromm leaving Georgia for NFL draft
ATLANTA — Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for one more year with the Bulldogs.
Fromm announced his decision Wednesday in a statement on his Twitter page, one week after leading the Bulldogs to a 26-14 victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
"This decision and process has been unbelievably difficult," he wrote. “But through much prayer and counsel, I have decided that it is time for me to take on the next challenge in my life and pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL.”
Fromm threw for a career-high 2,860 yards this season, with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But he posted the lowest completion percentage (60.8) and quarterback rating (141.2) of his college career, leading to him dropping in many NFL draft projections.
Late in the season, he had a stretch of five straight games where he failed to complete 50% of his passes. Once viewed as a potential top 10 pick, some analysts are now predicting that Fromm will fall into the second round.
Still, Fromm will be remembered as one of the best quarterbacks in Georgia history. He was 35-7 record as the Bulldogs' starter, including three straight appearances in the Southeastern Conference championship game.
Panthers' Rhule faces major QB decision
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the biggest decisions new Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule will have to make is choosing a quarterback – a move that could determine the direction of his tenure with the club and the franchise's future for years to come.
Rhule said Wednesday he spoke to Cam Newton after accepting the Panthers job, but added that it's way too early to make any decisions about the roster before sitting down and talking at length with general manager Marty Hurney.
The 31-year-old Newton missed 14 games last season with a Lisfranc foot injury and finished the season on injured reserve. Newton was the league's MVP in 2015, but has struggled with shoulder and foot injuries since and has lost his last eight starts for Carolina.
The team is waiting to see how Newton responds from foot surgery before making a decision on his future.
The Panthers have not given a timetable for his return.
Newton is entering the final year of his contract and is scheduled to cost $21.1 million under the 2020 salary cap. However, the team could free up $19.1 million in cap space if they trade or release him this offseason.
The other options on the roster are Kyle Allen and Will Grier.