Famed golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94
Pete Dye never thought golf was meant to be fair, inspiring him to build courses that were visually intimidating. The island green at the TPC Sawgrass. More bunkers than could be counted at Whistling Straits.
Dye, among the forefront of modern golf architecture, died Thursday morning at age 94. His company, Dye Design, posted the news on its Twitter account. Dye had been suffering from Alzheimer's.
His golf courses have held four major championships, most recently at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, which will host the Ryder Cup this year. He also had several courses on the PGA Tour, mostly notably the TPC Sawgrass, where the Stadium Course has held The Players Championship since 1982. He also designed Harbourtown Golf Links in Hilton Head and the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.
Many of the courses were designed with his wife, Alice, who died last February at 91. She famously suggested to her husband as they were clearing out a swamp at Sawgrass, “Why not just make an island green?”
His courses were often described as “Dye-abolical" because of the penalties they could inflict with a bad shot. But they were memorable, and often difficult. Among them was Blackwolf Run, where Se Ri Pak won her first U.S. Women's Open in 1998 at 6-over par.
Dye was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2008.
Boston, Cooke take over as Gamecocks dominate
COLUMBIA — Zia Cooke had 21 points, Aliyah Boston added 19 points and a career-high 25 rebounds and fourth-ranked South Carolina cleared another significant hurdle in its quest for a Southeastern Conference championship by topping No. 21 Arkansas 91-82 on Thursday night.
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris added 13 points for South Carolina.
The Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0 SEC) used a stingy defense to slow down Razorbacks star guard Chelsea Dungee, one of the SEC’s best scorers.
Dungee racked up 63 points in two games last season against South Carolina but was held in check for most of the game. She began the night 0 for 11 from the field with three airballs. She came in averaging nearly 20 points per game but didn't score her first field goal until the third quarter and finished with 14 points.
Just as they did in a 99-72 rout of then-No. 13 Kentucky, the Gamecocks came out strong, bolting to a 31-15 lead after the first quarter..
Baylor ends UConn's 98-game home winning streak
HARTFORD, Conn. — Te'a Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58 on Thursday night, ending the Huskies' 98-game home winning streak.
UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home. The Huskies previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013.
Baylor (12-1) led by three going into the fourth quarter and neither team could get much going on offense in the first few minutes of the final period. The Huskies cut the deficit to one on Christyn Williams' jumper with 6:36 left. Then the defending national champions took over.
The Lady Bears responded with the next 15 points to put the game away. The run started on a layup by Lauren Cox and two baskets by Nalyssa Smith. Smith finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
UConn (12-1) didn't score a basket after Williams' jumper until Crystal Dangerfield hit a 3-pointer in the final minute and the game decided.
Mississippi State hires Leach away from Washington State
The pirate is heading to Starkvegas.
Mississippi State hired Washington State's Mike Leach as its new head coach Thursday, bringing one of the nation's quirkiest and most successful coaches from the Pac-12 to the Southeastern Conference.
Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, fired last week after two seasons. Mississippi State announced it hired Leach with a social media hype video that included its new coach bellyflopping into a pool.
College football in the state of Mississippi has gotten a lot more interesting over the last month, with Leach joining new Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin.
The post-bowl game firing by Mississippi State was unusual, but the Bulldogs now have a coach with a long track record of winning at programs that have historically struggled. In 18 years at Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, using his Air Raid offense to set records and consistently reach the postseason.
At Washington State, Leach took over a program that had been mired in the Pac-12 basement and went to five straight bowl games, including a school-record 11 victories in 2018.
He finished 55-47 in eight seasons with the Cougars. He produced a similar turnaround at Texas Tech, taking the Red Raiders to bowl games in all 10 seasons.