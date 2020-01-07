MLB to investigate reports that 2018 champ Red Sox stole signs
BOSTON — Major League Baseball says it will investigate allegations the Boston Red Sox illegally used their video replay room to steal signs between opposing pitchers and catchers during their 2018 World Series championship season.
The claims were made Tuesday in a report by The Athletic. The website cited three anonymous sources it said were with the Red Sox during the 2018 season who said some players visited the replay room during games to get information on sign sequences.
Those sources told The Athletic that the Red Sox weren't able to do it during the postseason because of in-person monitors used by MLB in those games.
“The Commissioner made clear in a September 15, 2017 memorandum to clubs how seriously he would take any future violation of the regulations regarding use of electronic equipment or the inappropriate use of the video replay room. Given these allegations, MLB will commence an investigation into this matter," the league said in a statement.
The Red Sox said they will cooperate as MLB looks into the allegations.
The incident that prompted MLB's 2017 warning from Commissioner Rob Manfred to teams came after the Red Sox were fined an undisclosed sum for “sending electronic communications from their video replay room to an athletic trainer in the dugout" during an August 2017 series against the rival New York Yankees.
Another Georgia OL declares for NFL draft
ATHENS, Ga. — Guard Solomon Kindley has become Georgia's third offensive lineman to leave school early to enter the NFL draft.
Kindley has announced his decision with a “Dear UGA” letter on his Instagram account. He gave thanks to the Bulldog nation, coaches, trainers and others for support in his three years with the Bulldogs.
Kindley helped form one of the nation's top offensive lines that also has lost left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Isaiah Wilson to the NFL draft.
Georgia junior running back D'Andre Swift also previously announced he will enter the draft. Quarterback Jake Fromm, another junior, has not announced his plans.
XFL to unveil new rules when it debuts next month
NEW YORK — When the XFL debuts in February, it will take a “Star Trek” approach of going where no football league has gone before.
The eight-team league will have options for extra points worth one, two or three points. It will allow double forward passes behind the line of scrimmage.
Kickoffs will look way different, in the name of both safety and excitement. Overtime will look like the NHL's version of settling matters with a "shootout.'' No coin tosses here, with each team getting up to five shots to score from the 5-yard line – similar to World Cup soccer shootouts.
Is it a catch at the sideline? Well, the officiating calls might be easier because the XFL will use the college rule of receivers needing only one foot in bounds rather than the NFL's two-feet rule.
Speaking of officiating, there will be a dedicated ball spotter to ensure a faster tempo that comes with a 25-second play clock. A running clock, too, except in the final two minutes of each half. All replay reviews will be initiated by an officiating booth, with no coaches challenges.
To XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck, a former NFL quarterback and longtime football executive, a speedier game means a more entertaining one.
California bill aims to boost safety after racehorse deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California lawmaker introduced legislation Tuesday that could require more safeguards for racehorses after dozens died in recent years at a Southern California track.
Democratic Sen. Bill Dodd of Napa said his bill is expected to include reforms recommended by the California Horse Racing Board and Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey, including improved veterinary medical review before races and more transparency in drug testing.
Thirty-seven horses died last year at Santa Anita Park and two so far this year.
“We must ensure track conditions are right and horses are fit before they hit the starting gate so we aren’t jeopardizing them and their jockeys,” Dodd said in a statement.
The new legislation follows a law Dodd wrote last year that allows the board to suspend racing at tracks where dangerous conditions exist. He heads the Senate committee that sets policies for the horse racing industry.
Lacey's office last month said it found no evidence of animal cruelty or other crimes at the racetrack. It said the 49 horse deaths during a 12-month period ending in June was a rate higher than the national average, but was lower than some years in the last decade and lower than Churchill Downs in Kentucky.