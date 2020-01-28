Astros, Baker working on manager deal
HOUSTON — Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed.
The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.
The hiring of Baker is a sign the Astros want to bring an old-school mentality and stern presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Baker has 22 years of managerial experience, starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants.
A three-time National League Manager of the Year, Baker last managed the Washington Nationals, who let him go after a 97-65 season in 2017.
Panthers retain Blackburn as special teams coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are bringing back Chase Blackburn as their special teams coordinator.
Blackburn spent the last two seasons in the same role under former head coach Ron Rivera, but was on an expiring contract.
Blackburn has some history with new Panthers coach Matt Rhule. They spent time together in 2012 with the Giants when Blackburn was a linebacker and Rhule worked as an assistant offensive line coach.
Blackburn returns despite a disappointing close to the season when the Panthers allowed Colts returner Nyheim Hines to return punts of 84 and 71 yards for touchdowns in Week 16. It marked just the 10th time since 1995 in which a team has returned two punts for touchdowns in the same game. Hines also had a 40-yard punt return to set up another score in that game.
The 36-year-old Blackburn spent nine seasons in the NFL as a linebacker and special teams player, winning two Super Bowls with the Giants. He joined the Panthers as an assistant special teams coach in 2016 and was hired as the special teams coordinator in 2018.
Judge frees Antonio Brown from house arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida judge freed NFL free agent Antonio Brown from house arrest Tuesday, allowing him to travel freely as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck.
Circuit Judge Michael Usan agreed to let Brown travel freely within the United States so he can fulfill contractual obligations with ESPN and comedian Kevin Hart, according to news reports. Instead of wearing an ankle GPS monitor, Brown, 31, will have to check in with court personnel daily.
His $110,000 bail remains in place and he still must surrender his passport, possess no weapons or ammunition and submit to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.
Brown was one of the NFL's top wide receivers during his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.
He was charged last week by Hollywood, Florida, police with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief. Officials responded Jan. 21 to a disturbance call where the moving truck driver said Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, hit him outside Brown's Hollywood home.
Judge rejects Sandusky's latest request for shorter sentence
BELLEFONTE, Pa. — A judge flatly rejected Jerry Sandusky's latest request to have his 30- to 60-year child molestation sentence reduced during a brief hearing Tuesday.
Judge Maureen Skerda said she purposely fashioned the prison term to have an impact on the former Penn State assistant football coach and noted Sandusky continues to maintain his innocence.
“This is repeated conduct over a course of years, and the court considered that,” Skerda said. Sandusky was convicted in 2012 of sexual abuse of 10 boys, ranging from grooming to sexual attacks.
Sandusky, 76, participated by phone from the State Correctional Institution-Laurel Highlands but said very little.
His defense attorney, Robert Buttner, argued that grievances and misconduct that Sandusky has been involved in while in prison were relatively minor.
Sandusky's lawyers said he has a month to decide whether to appeal Skerda's decision not to change his sentence. They also plan to pursue legal action in federal courts.
Sandusky's arrest in 2011 led days later to the firing of Hall of Fame head coach Joe Paterno, and the university subsequently paid more than $100 million to people who said they had been abused by Sandusky.