Vega leads by 3 at Latin America Am
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Jose Vega of Colombia holed out for eagle on the third hole and remarkably kept bogeys off his card on a blustery Friday for a 6-under 65 and a three-shot lead at the Latin America Amateur.
Vega was at 3-under 139, the only player under par through two rounds at El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba.
Lukas Roessler (72) and Gabriel Morgan Birke (73), both from Chile, were at even-par 72 on the course that hosts the Mayakoba Classic on the PGA Tour.
Ivan Camilo Ramirez of Colombia, who led going into the second round, did not make a birdie in his round of 5-over 76. Even so, he remained within five shots of the lead going into the weekend.
The winner earns an invitation to the Masters at Augusta National in April, and the British Open at Royal St. George’s in July. He also is exempt into the final stage of U.S. Open qualifying.
Georgia's Smart hires Monken as offensive coordinator
ATHENS, Ga. — Todd Monken, the former offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is Kirby Smart's choice to lead Georgia's offense.
Monken, 53, was named on Friday to replace James Coley as the Bulldogs' offensive coordinator. Coley will remain on staff as assistant head coach.
The change came after a talented offense, led by quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D'Andre Swift and a deep offensive line, finished only fifth in the Southeastern Conference with 30.79 points per game. Georgia ranked only 72nd in the nation in passing.
Georgia (12-2) missed the College Football Playoff after it was overwhelmed by eventual national champion LSU 37-10 in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs finished with a 26-14 win over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
Monken was Cleveland's offensive coordinator in 2019, though former coach Freddie Kitchens called the plays. Kitchens was fired after one season and Monken was not retained by new coach Kevin Stefanski.
San Francisco makes Nakken first female major league coach
SAN FRANCISCO — Alyssa Nakken became the first female coach on a major league staff in baseball history Thursday when she was named an assistant under new Giants manager Gabe Kapler.
Major League Baseball confirmed Nakken is the first woman coach in the majors. Nakken is a former softball standout at first base for Sacramento State who joined the club in 2014 as an intern in baseball operations. She and Mark Hallberg, who was also named as an assistant Thursday, will work to promote high performance along with a close-knit team atmosphere.
Kapler, who expressed during the winter meetings that he would hire some coaches for nontraditional roles, said in a text message Nakken will be in uniform.
The team said Nakken has been responsible for “developing, producing and directing a number of the organization’s health and wellness initiatives and events."
The NBA has several female assistant coaches. The NFL's San Francisco 49ers, playing in this Sunday's NFC championship game, have Katie Sowers as an offensive assistant.
At Sacramento State from 2009-2012, Nakken was a three-time all-conference player and four-time Academic All American. She went on to earn a master’s degree in sport management from the University of San Francisco in 2015.
Giants hiring former Cowboys coach Garrett to lead offense
NEW YORK — Jason Garrett is headed to the other side of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry.
A person with direct knowledge of the decision says New York is hiring the former Dallas coach to be the Giants offensive coordinator.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the team did not immediately announce the move.
ESPN first reported the hiring of Garrett by the Giants to join new coach Joe Judge's staff.
Garrett was told Jan. 5 he was not being brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the previous 9½ seasons. He took over in Dallas as the interim coach when Wade Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season and went 87-70, including the playoffs.
The 53-year-old Garrett had the club's second-longest tenure behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry.
Dallas finished 8-8 for the fourth time under Garrett this season. The Cowboys opened 3-0 before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff fate. Dallas missed the playoffs six times in Garrett's nine full seasons.