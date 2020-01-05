Garrett out as Cowboys' coach
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys made official Sunday night what they had already signaled: Jason Garrett is out as coach.
Garrett was informed he wouldn't be back for a 10th full season on the same day the Cowboys finished an interview with former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Packers on Dallas' home field nine years ago.
Owner/general manager Jerry Jones decided not to renew Garrett's expiring contract because Super Bowl-winning quarterback Troy Aikman's former backup couldn't get the Cowboys back to football's biggest stage, an absence that's approaching a quarter-century.
At 9½ seasons, the 53-year-old Garrett had the club's second-longest tenure behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry, who coached the Cowboys for the franchise's first 29 years before Jones fired him when he bought the team in 1989.
Dallas finished 8-8 for the fourth time under Garrett. The Cowboys fueled high preseason expectations with a 3-0 start before dropping eight of 12 and losing control of their playoff fate. Dallas missed the playoffs six times in Garrett's nine full seasons.
The inevitable conclusion was a difficult one for Jones, who hired Garrett as offensive coordinator in 2007 even before choosing Wade Phillips as coach. Garrett got the interim job when Phillips was fired halfway through the 2010 season.
Garrett’s record is 87-70, playoffs included.
Patriots entering offseason of unknowns
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the first time in three years, the Patriots won't enter the offseason following a Super Bowl appearance.
Now the franchise that has hoisted six Lombardi trophies faces questions it has rarely had to address during its run of success over the past two decades.
Tom Brady's future in New England is the biggest unknown. The 42-year-old quarterback says it's unlikely he will retire, but also acknowledged following Saturday's 20-13 wild-card loss to Tennessee that nothing is certain regarding where he could suit up next season.
“I love the Patriots. I mean, they obviously – this is the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. (Robert) Kraft all these years and for coach (Bill) Belichick, there’s nobody that’s had a better career, I would say, than me," Brady said. "I don’t know what the future looks like and I’m not going to predict it.”
Belichick said there was no timeline on making a decision on Brady, but conceded the six-time Super Bowl champions' situation is unique.
“Everybody's situation is different," Belichick said. "Certainly, Tom is an iconic figure in this organization. And nobody respects Tom more than I do.”
Meanwhile, the futures of several players that made up the core of the Patriots' most recent run of Super Bowl also are up in the air.
The list includes safety Devin McCourty special teams captain Matt Slater, linebacker Kyle Van Noy and offensive lineman Joe Thuney. Multiple teams are also expected to take another run at luring away offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Maximum Security invited to Pegasus World Cup race
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Horse of the Year finalist Maximum Security was one of 17 horses formally invited on Sunday to compete in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational later this month at Gulfstream Park.
Breeders’ Cup Classic runner-up and McKinzie also earned an invite, as did Eclipse Award finalist Omaha Beach. Maximum Security is an Eclipse finalist in two categories and was first across the line at last year’s Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference.
Past Pegasus runners Seeking The Soul, War Story and True Timber were also invited, as was 2018 Preakness runner-up Bravazo.
The other invitees for the $3 million race on Jan. 25 include Gift Box, Higher Power, Magic Wand, Math Wizard, Mr. Freeze, Roadster, Spun To Run, Tax, Mucho Gusto and Diamond Oops.
The field is expected to be cut to 12 by the end of the week.
Magic Wand is also invited to run in the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational, also to be held Jan. 25. Eclipse Award finalist Mo Forza is on that list of 17 as well, along with Arklow, Channel Cat, Henley’s Joy, Instilled Regard, Next Shares, Sadler’s Joy, Starship Jubilee, United, Without Parole, Zulu Alpha, Sacred Life, Admission Office, A Thread Of Blue, Mr. Misunderstood and Lucullan.
Magic Wand was second in the Pegasus turf race last year, behind only Bricks and Mortar – the likely Horse of the Year when the Eclipse Awards are announced at Gulfstream on Jan. 23.
The Pegasus World Cup races will require horses to be medication-free on race day for the first time and will have substantially reduced purses from the previous three editions of the event.