Pacers' Brock earns PBC honor
USC Aiken men's basketball standout Faison Brock has been named Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week.
Brock, a senior from Raleigh, North Carolina, guided the Pacers to a 2-0 week.
In the win over Flagler, he posted 26 points to go along with nine rebounds while hitting nine of 13 from the floor. Brock had a pair of steals and an assist in the win.
At Young Harris, he poured in a career-high 43 points on 16-of-20 shooting, including 11-of-12 from the foul line. Brock pulled down five rebounds, had six assists and registered four steals in the contest.
Brock and the Pacers are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against UNC Pembroke.
Ex-Mariners ace Hernandez has minor league deal with Braves
ATLANTA (AP) — Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Félix Hernández reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday that includes an invite to big league spring training.
The right-hander would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to Atlanta's 40-man roster.
Hernández, who turns 34 in April, is coming off his worst season in the majors. King Felix went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation.
Hernández was among the best and more durable pitchers in the majors for more than a decade, a stretch that included six All-Star selections and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award. He was a huge crowd favorite at Safeco Field, with fans holding up K cards in The King's Court to mark his many strikeouts.
The two-time NL East champion Braves hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Feb. 13.
Attorney says Hawks' Parsons has career-threatening injuries
ATLANTA (AP) — Chandler Parsons' attorneys say the Atlanta Hawks forward suffered “severe and permanent injuries" in a car wreck last week that could jeopardize his career.
Attorneys John Morgan and Nick Panagakis of the firm Morgan & Morgan say the injuries Parsons suffered in Wednesday's crash include a traumatic brain injury, disk herniation and a torn labrum. Parsons was leaving practice when he was hit by a driver who the attorneys say was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department told The Associated Press that the police report was not available Monday because the public affairs unit was closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.
The Hawks said last week that Parsons suffered a concussion and whiplash. The team has added “associated disk injury” to his list of injuries.
Parsons remains in the concussion protocol and was not with the team for Monday's game against Toronto. He was not on the bench for the team's last two games against San Antonio and Detroit.
Lopez wins LPGA event after 7-hole playoff
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Gaby Lopez ran in a 30-foot putt for birdie Monday to defeat Nasa Hataoka in a seven-hole playoff that took an extra day to finish at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. It was Lopez's second LPGA victory.
Lopez and Hataoka, ranked sixth in the world, returned to the 197-yard 18th hole at Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club amid morning shadows to finish what they started a day earlier.
Lopez and Hataoki matched one another with five pars at 18 on Sunday before darkness halted play. Monday, they played the hole twice more, tying the record for the LPGA's fourth-longest playoff. The longest was 10 holes at the 1972 Corpus Christi Civitan Open.
Hataoka seemed to have the advantage on the seventh playoff hole, hitting a brilliant tee shot to 12 feet. But Lopez stepped up first and stroked a putt that climbed uphill and tumbled in on its last rotation. Hataoka, seeking her fourth LPGA title, pulled her birdie attempt left.
DeMorat leads at midway mark in Bahamas
Mickey DeMorat shot a 7-under 65 to reach 11 under and holds the lead by one after 36 holes at the Korn Ferry Tour's The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
DeMorat is a shot ahead of Scott Gutschewski (66), and Will Wilcox (64) and Curtis Thompson (65) are another shot behind.
Five players are tied for fifth at 8 under, including Camilo Villegas and former Clemson golfer Billy Kennerly.
Roberto Diaz (68) climbed inside the top 20 at 6 under. Matt Atkins (72) came up a shot short of the 2-under projected cut line.