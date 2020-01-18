Brock has career day in Pacers' win
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — Faison Brock poured in a career-high 43 points as the USC Aiken men's basketball team earned a 104-91 win at Young Harris on Saturday.
USCA (12-6, 8-0 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Brock's 43 points, which marked the second-most points by a Pacer in the program's Division II history. Xzavier Barmore contributed 21 points and six assists while Dhieu Deing chipped in 14 points in the win.
Barmore totaled five steals while Brock added four.
The Pacers shot 56.4 percent from the floor and made 36 of 46 free throw attempts. The 36 makes are the third-most for USCA in school history, and the 46 attempts are the ninth-most.
USCA dished out 21 assists in the game and outscored Young Harris 41-31 on the fast break. The team tallied 17 steals and had 28 points off turnovers. The 17 steals marked the seventh-most in a single game in school history.
The Pacers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host UNC Pembroke.
USCA women close strong in road win
YOUNG HARRIS, Ga. — The USC Aiken women's basketball team notched an 80-62 victory at Young Harris on Saturday.
USCA (10-6, 5-3 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Kwajelin Farrar's double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds. Alex Canady poured in 19 points while Alexis Mack tallied 18 points in the victory.
Melyk Taouil totaled nine points to go along with five assists.
The Pacers trailed 22-16 after one quarter, but they recovered in the second to take a three-point lead at the half.
USCA took over in the second half, outscoring the Mountain Lions by 15 to earn their second straight league win.
For the game, USCA shot 55.8 percent from the floor and went 10-for-16 from behind the 3-point line. USCA held a 36-25 advantage on the glass. The Pacers dished out 22 assists for the contest.
The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host UNC Pembroke.
Vega takes 2-shot lead into final round of Latin America Am
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Jose Vega of Colombia withstood another tough day of wind Saturday at Mayakoba for a 1-over 72 that gave him a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Latin American Amateur Championship.
At stake for the 26-year-old Vega is a spot in the Masters at Augusta National in April and in the British Open at Royal St. George’s in July.
Despite a bogey on the final hole at El Camaleon Golf Club, Vega remained the only player under par from the 52 players who made the cut.
He was at 2-under 211.
Abel Gallegos birdied his last two holes for a 70. He was at even-par 213.
Gabriel Morgan Birke of Chile and Ivan Camilo Ramirez of Colombia, who led after the opening round, were tied for third at 3-over 216.
Vega is a regional sales director for Trackman, the sonar-based device used by top professionals around the world.
Along with spots in two majors, the winner is exempt into the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open, and exempt for any USGA amateur event for which he is eligible.
Clemson's Simmons declares for NFL draft
CLEMSON (Post and Courier) — Isaiah Simmons on Saturday evening announced on Twitter he will forego his final season of college eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL draft. Simmons is projected as an early first-round selection.
Simmons earned the 2019 Butkus Award, which is given annually to the top linebacker in the nation. He finished the campaign with 67 tackles, seven sacks, three interceptions and one forced fumble.
He recorded seven tackles, two pass deflections and one sack in Clemson's 42-25 loss to LSU in the College Football Playoff national championship Monday.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner, threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns, but Clemson held him to his lowest completion percentage of the season (31-for-49) in large part to Simmons' effectiveness in the pass rush.
"While I am incredibly excited about the opportunities and challenges that await me, please know that a part of my heart will always remain here in Clemson, South Carolina," Simmons wrote.
Simmons had an opportunity to leave Clemson for the NFL after last season but elected to return to a defense losing a cadre of stars on the defensive line.
He helped lead the Tigers' defense to a historic season. Clemson held all 12 of its regular season opponents to fewer than 300 yards, and it finished with the nation's sixth-ranked defense.