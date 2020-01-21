Augusta National Women's Amateur field taking shape
The full field is almost set for the second edition of the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Invitations were sent worldwide this month, and 65 of 72 spots in the field have been confirmed. The tournament is scheduled for April 1-4, with the first two rounds taking place at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans before the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.
The field is again filled with the world's best amateurs, many of whom star collegiately on Division I rosters.
One of those is University of South Carolina freshman Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, the top-ranked amateur in the world. The Carqueiranne, France, native will be joined in the field by a future Gamecock: Germany's Paula Kirner, the 43rd-ranked amateur who signed to join the team this fall.
Other top-ranked players to accept invitations are No. 3 Ingrid Lindblad, an LSU freshman from Sweden; No. 4 Alessia Nobilio, a UCLA signee from Italy; No. 6 Yu-Chiang Hou, an Arizona freshman from Chinese Taipei; No. 9 Caterina Don, a Georgia sophomore from Italy; and No. 10 Agustina Zeballos, a 16-year-old from Argentina.
Zoe Campos, a 17-year-old UCLA commit, had the highest finish (fifth) last year of players currently committed to this year's field. She's not the only one with past success at Augusta National, though – 15-year-old Alexa Pano is a two-time Drive, Chip and Putt National Champion, and 16-year-old Megha Ganne is a four-time National Finalist.
Wolfe takes lead, Diaz in hunt in Bahamas
Jared Wolfe made eight birdies in a third-round 65 to surge into the lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.
Wolfe leads at 15 under by one over Brandon Harkins (66), followed by five players tied for third at 12 under.
Among the group tied for eighth at 11 under is former USC Aiken golfer Roberto Diaz, who made six birdies and shot 67.
L.A. City Council says Dodgers should be awarded World Series titles
LOS ANGELES (AP) — With Los Angeles fans reeling from news that two of the Dodgers' recent World Series opponents were linked to a cheating scandal that tipped off batters to what pitch was about to be thrown, the City Council voted Tuesday to ask Major League Baseball to strip the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox of their World Series titles.
The resolution was introduced after MLB revealed in a report Jan. 13 how the Astros used electronics as part of a sign-stealing system instituted by then-coach Alex Cora during the 2017 season, when Houston beat Los Angeles in the World Series. The Red Sox are under investigation for possibly stealing signs in Cora's first season as manager in 2018, when Boston beat the Dodgers.
The resolution requests “that in addition to the penalties already imposed, the Commissioner of Major League Baseball remove the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles from the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox."
It requested the commissioner to recall the World Series trophies and award them to the Dodgers.
Councilman Bob Blumenfield said while he believes Houston and Boston should be stripped of their titles, “the motion goes a little too far" in saying that the Series should be awarded to the Dodgers.
Williamson rejoining Pelicans at pivotal time
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Zion Williamson opened with a joke – about himself.
A monthslong recovery from arthroscopic knee surgery is finally behind the New Orleans Pelicans rookie and top overall draft choice. And when Williamson discussed the long wait for his highly anticipated NBA regular-season debut on Wednesday night against San Antonio, he poked fun at himself for apparently dozing off while sitting on the bench during a couple of recent games.
“If ya’ll saw me meditating on the sidelines, it’s been very difficult,” Williamson said with a grin. “But it’s finally here. I finally get to go back out there.”
The whole league and basketball fans around the world seem to be as excited as he is.
The 6-foot-6, 285-pound Williamson has been an internet sensation since video clips were posted of his imposing frame barreling downcourt and soaring to the hoop for rim-rattling dunks as a high school player in Spartanburg.
In four preseason games, Williamson averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds before being sidelined to have surgery on Oct. 21, the day before the regular-season opener. The initial prognosis was a six- to eight-week absence, but the Pelicans took a cautious, comprehensive approach with their prized draft pick that lasted much longer.