Five score in double figures in USCA men's win
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The USC Aiken men's basketball team placed five players in double figures in a 101-88 victory at Georgia College on Saturday.
USCA (8-6, 4-0 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Faison Brock's season-high 28 points while playing all 40 minutes. He also snagged a team-best eight rebounds. Brock hit nine of 15 shot attempts and went 10 of 10 from the free throw line.
Gus Rowland notched 21 points to go along with eight assists. Dhieu Deing netted 17 points, including 12 from downtown. Shaquan Jules and Damontez Oliver added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Jules also shared team-high honors with Brock by pulling down eight boards.
The Pacers shot 50 percent from the field and tied a school record by making all 25 of their free throw attempts. They return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Francis Marion.
Pacer women start hot in win
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. – The USC Aiken women's basketball team turned in a dominating defensive performance in the first half and posted a 70-57 victory at Georgia College on Saturday.
USCA (7-5, 2-2 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Kwajelin Farrar's near double-double effort of 24 points and nine rebounds. She connected on 11 of 16 attempts from the field in the win. Kanna Suzuki and Melyk Taouil each had 12 points in the game. Taouil tallied a double-double with 11 rebounds. She also dished out a game-high six assists.
Rikoya Anderson tallied eight points and six boards while Alex Canady and Alexis Mack had five points each. Madison Williams contributed four points.
USCA held the Bobcats to a mere six points in the first quarter and seven in the second. The six points tied for the sixth-fewest allowed in a quarter in school history. The six-point quarter marked the second fewest given up by the Pacers in the first quarter in school history while the seven points allowed in the second frame tied for the fourth fewest allowed in the second quarter in school history.
The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host Francis Marion.
Tulane rallies past Southern Miss in Armed Forces Bowl
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Justin McMillan threw three touchdown passes in the second half when Tulane rallied for a 30-13 win while renewing a rivalry against Southern Mississippi in the Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (7-6) took a 13-0 lead after Jack Abraham threw a touchdown and ran for a score on their first drives, but the quarterback took a hard shot on his last snap before halftime and didn't play again. They also lost top running back De'Michael Harris to a hamstring injury in the first half.
Tulane (7-6) tied the game at 13-all on its first possession after halftime, when McMillan threw a 52-yard TD pass to Jalen McCleskey.
McMillan had a high-stepping 18-yard run to set up Merek Glover's third field goal, a tiebreaking 36-yarder, before TD passes to Jacob Robertson (7 yards) and a wide-open Amare Jones (20 yards) on the next two drives.
McMillan had only 22 yards passing at halftime, but was 9-of-10 for 193 yards after that in his final game. The former transfer from LSU won two Texas state championships playing at Cedar Hill High School, which is about 35 miles from the TCU campus where the bowl was played.
Sources: Cowboys interviewing McCarthy, Lewis
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis in the surest sign so far that they are moving on from Jason Garrett.
McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl and went to three other NFC championship games with Green Bay, was to interview Saturday, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said. Lewis spent time with the Cowboys on Friday and Saturday, one of the people said.
They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club isn’t commenting publicly on its coaching situation, including the status of Garrett with his contract set to expire in 10 days.
One of the people said the Cowboys haven’t felt the urgency to address Garrett’s status because of the expiring contract. Dallas missed the playoffs for the sixth time in Garrett’s nine full seasons by finishing 8-8 in a year that started with high expectations.
McCarthy won the championship with Green Bay in the 2011 Super Bowl at the home of the Cowboys. The Packers won at least 10 games in eight of his first 11 seasons before going 7-9 in 2017. He was fired with the Packers at 4-7-1 last season.
The 56-year-old McCarthy has already interviewed with Cleveland, Carolina and the New York Giants.
Like McCarthy, Lewis was out of coaching this season after the 61-year-old spent 16 seasons in charge at Cincinnati.
The Cowboys haven't addressed Garrett's status publicly, and he continued working at team headquarters in the week after the season ended.