Farrar earns PBC honor
AUGUSTA — USC Aiken women's basketball standout Kwajelin Farrar has been named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Farrar, a redshirt-junior from Grovetown, guided the Pacers to a 2-0 week.
In the win over Winston-Salem State, she poured in 19 points and added 12 rebounds to go along with eight blocks. Farrar made eight of 15 shots from the floor in the victory.
At Georgia College, she posted 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Farrar drained 11-of-16 from the floor.
For the week, she tallied 21.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 blocks. Farrar hit on 19-of-31 attempts from the floor.
Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Mike McCarthy won a Super Bowl and went to the playoffs eight straight years while coaching two-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for similar results from McCarthy with Dak Prescott.
McCarthy, who won the title as Green Bay's coach at the home of the Cowboys nine years ago, has agreed to become the ninth coach in Dallas team history, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Monday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the decision.
McCarthy interviewed over the weekend, before the Cowboys made the announcement Sunday that Jason Garrett wouldn't return after 9½ seasons.
Dallas missed the playoffs at 8-8 with high expectations in a make-or-break season for Garrett, whose contract expires next week.
Green Bay made nine trips to the postseason in 13 years under McCarthy. That's the only other head coaching job the 56-year-old has held. He was fired during what ended up being a second straight losing season for the Packers in 2018.
McCarthy led the Packers to at least 10 wins in eight of his first 11 seasons, including four trips to the NFC championship game.
Dallas hasn't been that far in the playoffs since the last of the franchise's five Super Bowl titles to finish the 1995 season. The Cowboys missed the playoffs six times in Garrett's nine full seasons.
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa declares for NFL draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put an end to the initial question about his future, announcing Monday that he is entering the NFL draft and closing the book on a college career that began with a splash and ended with a devastating injury.
Now the questions will be about where he'll be drafted, not if he would turn pro.
Tagovailoa is recovering from right hip surgery in November following an injury on Nov. 16 against Mississippi State that ended projections of the start quarterback being the potential No. 1 overall pick. The serious injury made has made his draft status less clear though Alabama team surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain has said Tagovailoa's prognosis is “excellent" and predicts a full recovery.
Tagovailoa said during a news conference that he's optimistic he'll be able to play next season, but said it's hard to predict how high he'll be drafted.
This year's draft class of quarterbacks includes LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and Oregon's Justin Herbert. If Tagovailoa had returned to Alabama and looked like his old self, there was still no guarantee he would be the top pick in a 2021 draft that will likely include Clemson's Trevor Lawrence.
Tagovailoa, the 2018 Heisman Trophy runner-up, helped Alabama navigate the transition into one of the nation's top passing offenses. In less than two seasons as starter, he set an Alabama record with 87 career touchdown passes and ranks third with 7,442 passing yards.
He was regarded as one of the top Heisman candidates again before the season-ending injury. In his absence, Alabama lost to rival Auburn and failed to make the College Football Playoffs for the first time.