Cambridge's big night lifts Auburn over South Carolina
AUBURN, Ala. — Devan Cambridge scored 26 points, J’Von McCormick added 13 and No. 16 Auburn beat South Carolina 80-67 Wednesday night to stop a two-game skid.
The Tigers started off sluggish but ran away with it down the stretch due in large part to hot shooting off the bench.
Auburn (16-2, 4-2 SEC) had to lean on its role players after the starters went a combined 1 of 10 from the field out of the gate.
Auburn shot 46%, including 14 of 27 in the second half, and outscored South Carolina 38-16 in bench points. The Tigers also shot 86% from the free-throw line, finishing 18 of 21. Three Tigers finished in double figures with Samir Doughty adding 11.
South Carolina (10-8, 2-3) played without starting forward Keyshawn Bryant on the front line who was out with a head injury, but were only outrebounded by four.
Jermaine Cousinard led the Gamecocks with 16 points and Justin Minaya added 10.
Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning, who led the New York Giants to two Super Bowls in a 16-year career that saw him set almost every team passing record, has retired.
The Giants said Wednesday that Manning would formally announce his retirement on Friday.
The recently turned 39-year-old's future had been in doubt since the end of the season. Manning's contract with the Giants expired after the 4-12 season and there was little chance he would be returning after losing his long-time starting job to rookie Daniel Jones.
Manning said he wanted to think about his future after the season and roughly three weeks after the season ended he decided his career was over.
Wolfe wins in Bahamas for 1st Korn Ferry title
NASSAU, Bahamas — Jared Wolfe won The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, closing with a 3-under 69 in strong wind for a four-stroke victory over Brandon Harkins.
A winner each of the last three years on PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Wolfe finished at 18-under 270 at Royal Blue Golf Course. The 31-year-old former Murray State player earned $108,000.
With wind gusting to 30 mph, Wolfe was one of only two players to break 70 in the final round. He bogeyed the par-3 14th hole after hitting into the water, then birdied the par-4 15th and 16th and par-5 18th.
Former Clemson golfer Billy Kennerly (67), Curtis Thompson (71) and Nick Hardy (71) tied for third at 13 under. Former USC Aiken golfer Roberto Diaz (73) tied for seventh at 10 under.
Big 12 suspends 4 from KU-KSU brawl
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Big 12 suspended four players from Kansas and Kansas State a combined 24 games Wednesday for their roles in a melee that spilled off the court and into a section of disabled seating in Allen Fieldhouse near the end of the third-ranked Jayhawks' win over the Wildcats.
Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa, who already was suspended indefinitely by Jayhawks coach Bill Self, was given a 12-game suspension by the league office. His teammate, David McCormack, was suspended two games while Kansas State forward James Love received an eight-game suspension and Antonio Gordon got a three-game suspension.
Both schools also were reprimanded by the Big 12 for violations of its sportsmanship policy.
De Sousa was the main instigator on the Kansas side Tuesday night, getting stripped of the ball as he was dribbling out the final seconds of an 81-60 win. He recovered to block a layup attempt by the Wildcats' DaJuan Gordon, then stood over the freshman in a taunting manner, triggering both benches to empty in a scrum that spilled into fans.
Mets tab Rojas to replace Beltran as manager
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are finalizing a multiyear agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him the team’s manager, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said Wednesday.
Rojas would replace Carlos Beltrán, who left the team last week before managing a single game as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.
The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of former big leaguer Moises Alou. The former minor league manager has been with the organization since 2007 but had never coached in the majors before joining Mickey Callaway's staff last season.
Callaway was fired after the season, and Rojas interviewed for the vacancy in November before New York hired Beltrán.
Rojas coached for New York in the Dominican Summer League in 2007, got his first managerial role with the Mets’ rookie-level Gulf Coast League team in 2011 and also coached at Class-A and Double-A. Notably, he was manager at Double-A Binghamton during Pete Alonso’s breakout 2018 season, when he led the minors with 36 home runs.