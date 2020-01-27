SCHSL to hear realignment appeals
The Classification Executive Committees will hold appeals this Tuesday through Thursday at the South Carolina High School League office.
No area schools are appealing the latest round of SCHSL realignment, but regions containing local schools may be affected by these appeals.
Irmo High School is coming down from Class AAAAA and is slated to join Region 5-AAAA along with Aiken, Midland Valley, North Augusta and South Aiken, but Irmo is appealing to move to a more Columbia-centric Region 4-AAAA instead.
Denmark-Olar is appealing its placement as an all-sports member in Region 3-A, seeking a move to Region 6-A for football only.
Other schools appealing are Battery Creek (seeking a move from Region 8-AAA to 6-AA), Burke (from 6-AA to 7-A), Cheraw (requesting Legion Collegiate to move from 3-AA to 2-AA), Christ Church (from 2-AA to 1-A), Ridge View (from 4-AAAAA to 4-AAAA), and West-Oak (from Region 1-AAA to 1-AA).
Kobe helicopter tried to climb to avoid clouds before crash
CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — The pilot of the helicopter that crashed near Los Angeles, killing former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others including Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, told air traffic controllers in his last radio message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer before plunging more than 1,000 feet (305 meters) into a hillside, an accident investigator said.
Radar indicated the helicopter reached a height of 2,300 feet Sunday morning before descending, and the wreckage was found at 1,085 feet, Jennifer Homendy of the National Transportation Safety Board said during a news conference Monday afternoon.
NTSB investigators went to the crash site in Calabasas on Monday to collect evidence.
“The debris field is pretty extensive,” Homendy said.
“A piece of the tail is down the hill," she said. “The fuselage is on the other side of that hill. And then the main rotor is about 100 yards (91 meters) beyond that.”
Some experts suggested that the pilot might have gotten disoriented because of fog but Homendy said investigating teams would look at everything from the pilot's history to the engines.
The pilot had asked for and received special clearance to fly in heavy fog just minutes before the crash and was flying at 1,400 feet when he went south and then west, Homendy said.
The pilot then asked for air traffic controllers to provide “flight following” radar assistance but was told the craft was too low for that assistance, Homendy said.
About four minutes later, “the pilot advised they were climbing to avoid a cloud layer," she said. “When ATC asked what the pilot planned to do, there was no reply. Radar data indicates the helicopter climbed to 2,300 feet (701 meters) and then began a left descending turn. Last radar contact was around 9:45 a.m."
Two minutes later, someone on the ground called 911 to report the crash.
NBA postpones Lakers' game scheduled for Tuesday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers' next game against the Clippers on Tuesday night after the deaths of retired superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash.
The league announced the decision in a statement Monday, saying it “was made out of respect for the Lakers organization.”
Bryant's helicopter crashed Sunday, and the Lakers learned about it while flying home from an East Coast road trip. LeBron James and several other players appeared to be visibly affected by the news when they got off the plane.
The 16-time NBA champion franchise made grief counselors available to employees Monday after the loss of Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was quite close to Bryant, and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was Bryant's agent during his playing career.
Dwight Howard is the only current Lakers player who played with Bryant for the franchise for one season back in 2012-13, but the players all knew him. James and Bryant teamed up on the U.S. Olympic teams in 2008 and 2012, and Anthony Davis played a backup role on that 2012 London Olympics team.
The NBA says the game between the Los Angeles rivals will be rescheduled later.
The next game on the Lakers' schedule is Friday night at home against Portland.
Today's Games
Basketball
Girls 6 p.m., boys 7:30
- North Augusta at Aiken
- Midland Valley at South Aiken
- Barnwell at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
- Ridge Spring-Monetta at Estill
- North at Wagener-Salley
- Williston-Elko at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
- Mead Hall at South Aiken Baptist
- Wardlaw Academy at Covenant Christian