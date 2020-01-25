USCA men come up short at Lander
GREENWOOD — The USC Aiken men's basketball team overcame a 15-point halftime deficit, but couldn't hang on to a second-half lead in an 88-83 loss at Lander on Saturday.
USCA (12-8, 8-2 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Xzavier Barmore and Gus Rowland, as each shared game-high honors by netting 20 points apiece. Barmore added seven boards while Rowland distributed a game-best five assists.
Faison Brock added 19 points and five boards while Robert Hill narrowly missed a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Shaquan Jules had 10 points and six boards.
USCA trailed 42-27 at the break, but the Pacers went on a 26-8 run over the first 6:14 of the second half to take a 53-50 lead. Lander (14-4, 8-2) went on a 6-0 run for a 65-63 lead and led the rest of the way.
The Pacers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host rival Augusta.
Pacer women lose on road to first-place Bearcats
GREENWOOD — The USC Aiken women's basketball team couldn't hang on to a five-point halftime lead and lost 87-71 at Lander.
USCA (10-8, 5-5 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Kwajelin Farrar's double-double effort of 15 points and game-high 15 rebounds. Melyk Taouil netted 14 points while dishing out a game-best seven assists. Chesney Gardner added 12 points and seven boards.
Alex Canady contributed eight points while Rikoya Anderson scored seven. Alexis Mack and Madison Williams added six points apiece and Ireona Brooks chipped in three points. Williams distributed four assists.
The Pacers trailed 14-6 in the first quarter but recovered to close within 18-15 after the first 10 minutes. They went on a 9-0 run in the second quarter to go ahead 38-29 and led by five at the half.
Lander (15-3, 10-0) scored six straight points to break a 50-all tie in the third quarter, and the Pacers wouldn't get closer than six the rest of the way.
The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host rival Augusta.
Mucho Gusto runs away, wins $3 million Pegasus World Cup
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Irad Ortiz Jr.’s move paid off, and Mucho Gusto’s earnings more than doubled in a couple of minutes.
Ortiz made a last-minute decision to take the mount aboard Mucho Gusto, and picked the right time to let the 4-year-old kick into high gear Saturday in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park.
Ortiz was going to ride Spun to Run, then made the tough call about a week before the race to switch to Mucho Gusto. As it turned out, Spun to Run was scratched because of a health-related issue – and Mucho Gusto took the $1.8 million winners’ share of the purse.
Mucho Gusto finished the 1-1/8-mile trip around the dirt in 1:48.85. Mucho Gusto paid $8.80, $5 and $3,80. Mr Freeze returned $7.60 and $5.20, and War Story paid $6.80 to show.
Mucho Gusto’s career earnings went from about $780,000 to roughly $2.6 million. He could seriously add to that if, as expected, he makes his next start at the $20 million Saudi Cup – the world's richest horse race – on Feb. 29.
The Pegasus was a wide-open betting race, especially after the two morning-line favorites – Omaha Beach and Spun to Run – were scratched on Thursday. Omaha Beach was going to run the Pegasus as the final race of his career.
Washington State QB Gordon leads North in Senior Bowl
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon led the North to three touchdowns in the third quarter in a 31-17 victory over the South in the Senior Bowl on Saturday.
The Cougars' prolific passer entered the all-star game for senior NFL prospects after halftime and twice took the North downfield. He was sporting the No. 3 jersey in honor of late Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski.
Gordon, who finished second nationally in passing yards and touchdowns, completed 8 of 12 passes for 69 yards and two short touchdowns. That included a 2-yard touchdown pass to Notre Dame's Chase Claypool for a second straight big third-down completion.
An off-balance Gordon then hit Liberty's Antonio Gandy-Golden late in the third for a 5-yard TD. It was set up with an interception by Troy Pride Jr. of Notre Dame.
The game's most highly touted passer, Justin Herbert of Oregon, shined for the South. The likely first-round pick was 9- of 12 for 83 yards and a touchdown, all in the first quarter, and added a 19-yard run.
One of the game's top-rated prospects, South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, sat out the game with quad tendinitis, according to Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.