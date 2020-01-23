Favorites scratched from Pegasus World Cup
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational took two major hits Thursday, with the top choices for the race being scratched over health concerns.
Heavily favored Omaha Beach was scratched because of concerns over swelling in his right hind leg, and that means his career is now over since Saturday was going to be his final race before retiring to stud. Spun to Run, the second favorite after the post-position draw earlier this week, was pulled out earlier Thursday after his connections noticed he was warm and dealing with some soreness.
Spun to Run, the Breeders' Cup dirt winner, had 7-2 odds after Wednesday’s draw; Omaha Beach was initially installed as the 7-5 favorite, and his odds fell to even money after Spun to Run was scratched.
Omaha Beach retires with five wins, four seconds and a third in 10 career starts, with $1.65 million in earnings. He was the morning-line favorite for last year’s Kentucky Derby as well, before getting scratched in the final days before the race because of a throat issue that necessitated surgery and kept him out of the entire Triple Crown series.
The morning-line odds were not readjusted a second time after Omaha Beach was scratched, meaning Mucho Gusto is now the new favorite at 9-2 in a field of 10 horses that will vie for a $3 million purse in the Pegasus dirt race. Higher Power is the 6-1 second choice, followed by Tax at 8-1.
The other seven entries are listed at odds of 15-1 or longer.
LeBron, Giannis meet again as All-Star captains
MIAMI — It’ll be an All-Star rematch: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks will be the captains for the NBA All-Star Game, just as they were last season. They earned the captaincies by being the top overall vote-getters from the Western and Eastern Conferences, respectively.
The other starters for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago: Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, James Harden of the Houston Rockets, Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Kemba Walker of the Boston Celtics and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks.
James, as the leading overall vote-getter, will have the top pick when he and Antetokounmpo pick their teams; Antetokounmpo will pick first in the second round, when the reserves are chosen.
James is a starter for the 16th time, an NBA record. Being a 16-time All-Star also puts him third on the all-time appearance list, behind 19-time selection Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and 18-time selection Kobe Bryant.
NFL says number of concussions increased in 2019
NEW YORK — The NFL said on Thursday that the number of concussions players suffered increased slightly this season over 2018.
The league said there were 224 reported concussions, 10 more than in 2018. But those totals are way down from the 281 in 2017.
The total includes concussions from practices and games in both the preseason and regular season. The league said that it did 485 concussion evaluations in preseason and regular-season games this season.
The league said about one-third of concussion evaluations “have some element of self-report.”
A prominent recent example was Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who reported a concussion after Seattle's Jadeveon Clowney hit him helmet-to-helmet from behind in the first quarter of a 17-9 loss in an NFC wild-card game. After that game, Stills called Wentz “heroic” for reporting his concussion.
The league also said that 99-plus percent of players were wearing “green” or best-performing helmets. Helmet safety is determined in laboratory studies. VICIS Zero1 was the top-rated helmet for three consecutive years. However VICIS, which started in 2013 and had included quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers as investors, entered into receivership last month after facing financial troubles.
Mets officially announce Rojas as new manager
NEW YORK — The Mets made it official, hiring Luis Rojas as their manager to replace Carlos Beltrán.
New York announced the move Thursday, a week after Beltrán departed without managing a game. Rojas, who had been the Mets quality control coach, was given a multiyear contract.
Rojas became New York's fourth manager in the past 2½ years – and third in four months. He is to be introduced Friday at a Citi Field news conference.
Beltrán was let go last week as part of the fallout from the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.
The 38-year-old Rojas is the son of former Montreal Expos and San Francisco Giants manager Felipe Alou and the brother of ex-big league outfielder Moises Alou, who spent his last two seasons with the Mets from 2007-08.