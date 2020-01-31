USCA baseball rained out; Opening Day is today
There was no January baseball this year for USC Aiken, after all.
The Pacers' scheduled season opener at 1 p.m. Friday was rained out, forcing USCA to make some changes to this weekend's schedule.
Opening Day is now Saturday, with the Pacers' 2 p.m. start against Lincoln Memorial planned to take place as scheduled at Roberto Hernandez Stadium.
The teams will conclude their series Sunday with a doubleheader beginning at noon.
NBA All-Stars to wear Kobe's No. 24 and Gianna's No. 2
(AP) — The NBA's All-Stars will be playing this year with Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant in their minds and on their jerseys.
So, coming soon: No. 24 Giannis Antetokounmpo, and No. 2, LeBron James.
As part of what will be a long series of tributes to Bryant and his daughter Gianna, the NBA announced Friday that every player on Team Giannis will wear 24 on their jerseys at this year’s All-Star Game and every player on Team LeBron will wear 2.
Kobe Bryant spent the last 10 seasons of his career in a No. 24 jersey. Gianna Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and an outstanding young player, wore No. 2 on her jersey.
All players taking part in All-Star weekend – including the Rising Stars game Feb. 14 and the Saturday night events such as the 3-point contest, slam dunk contest and skills competition – will wear a patch with nine stars to commemorate the nine victims of Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
The patches for Feb. 14 and Feb. 15 will also bear the numbers 2 and 24. The patches for the All-Star Game will be slightly different, showing only the nine stars since players will already be wearing the numbers.
The plan for the jersey numbers is the second known Bryant-related tribute scheduled for this year’s All-Star Game. The NBA has changed the format and will add 24 — Bryant’s last number — to whatever the leading team score is after three quarters to set a target score. The first team to hit that target score wins the game.
Tokyo Olympic organizers try to dampen cancellation rumors
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers are trying to shoot down rumors that this year's 2020 Games might be canceled or postponed because of the spread of a new virus.
Japan has so far reported no deaths from the coronavirus that has killed more than 200 people in China. Japanese organizers have hesitated to say much for several days, but on Friday they addressed the rumors. So did the International Olympic Committee, which also has said little.
The Olympics open on July 24, just under six months away.
“We have never discussed cancelling the games,” Tokyo organizers said in a statement to The Associated Press. “Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with the IOC and relevant organizations and will review any countermeasures that may be necessary.”
Rumors of a cancellation have spread in Japan with reports that the Swiss-based IOC has met with the World Health Organization about the outbreak. The WHO has called the virus a global emergency.
Demand for Olympic tickets in Japan is unprecedented, exceeding supply by at least 10 times. Organizers say 7.8 million tickets are being issued for the Olympics.
Organizers say they are spending about $12.6 billion to put on the games. But a national audit bureau says the costs are twice that much.
Former UGA basketball star Terry Fair dies at 59
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Terry Fair, a key player on Georgia's only men's Final Four team, has died at the age of 59, the school announced.
The university said Fair died Thursday of natural causes in his hometown of Macon, Georgia. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirmed Fair's death.
Fair was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs, capping his college career by leading Georgia to an improbable Final Four appearance in the program’s inaugural NCAA Tournament appearance in 1983. It remains the school's greatest season.
Fair, a 6-foot-7 forward, was picked by the Indiana Pacers in the fourth round of the 1983 NBA draft. He went on to play professionally in Israel for a decade and was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.
Fair also starred on one of the greatest teams in Georgia high school history, the 1979 Southwest Macon Patriots. He averaged 21.1 points and 15.2 rebounds for a squad that captured state and national championships.
Fair joined the Bulldogs as part of a heralded recruiting class that also included Dominique Wilkins.