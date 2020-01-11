Deing scores career high in Pacer men's win
MORROW, Ga. – Dhieu Deing netted a career-high 28 points as the USC Aiken men's basketball team posted a 102-93 win at Clayton State on Saturday.
Deing led the Pacers (10-6, 6-0 Peach Belt conference) with 28 points on 10 of 13 shooting, including 6-for-9 from downtown. Faison Brock tallied 21 points and six assists.
Damontez Oliver contributed 15 points while Gus Rowland totaled 13 points, 10 assists and five boards. Shaquan Jules chipped in 12 points and six rebounds.
Brock and Rowland each had three steals in the win. Robert Hill blocked a game-best two shots.
The game was tied at 91 with 2:12 to play before the Pacers went on a 12-0 run to secure the win.
The Pacers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host Flagler.
USCA women fall at Clayton State
MORROW, Ga. — The USC Aiken women's basketball team lost a 79-64 decision at Clayton State on Saturday.
USCA (8-6, 3-3 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Kwajelin Farrar's near double-double effort of 16 points and nine rebounds. Alexis Mack shared team-high honors with 16 points. Alex Canady and Melyk Taouil each had 10 points and five rebounds in the contest. Taouil also dished out a team-high four assists.
Clayton State (8-5, 4-1) outscored USCA 26-11 in the second quarter to take a 50-30 halftime lead.
The Pacers rallied to get within nine in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't get any closer.
The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they host Flagler.
Wake Forest QB transferring to Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — With Jake Fromm heading to the NFL, quarterback Jamie Newman announced Saturday he will transfer to Georgia from Wake Forest for his final college season.
Newman is coming off his first full year as the Demon Deacons' starter. He completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,868 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 574 yards and six TDs.
Wake Forest finished 8-5, losing to Michigan State in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Newman took over as the starter for the final four games of the 2018 season after Sam Hartman went down with a broken leg. He led the Demon Deacons to a 3-1 record.
“After careful consideration, and guidance from my family, I have decided to enroll at Georgia as a graduate transfer,” Newman wrote on Twitter. “I am excited about joining such a great football program.”
Newman gives Georgia a quarterback with significant college experience. Former walk-on Stetson Bennett, who was Fromm's backup in 2019, played just four games in a mop-up role.
“I am ready to get to work, ready to make new friendships and committed to contributing to this great program,” Newman said. “This journey will surely be one that I never ever forget.”
The Bulldogs also have two top prospects from their last two signing classes.
D’wan Mathis enrolled at Georgia a year ago but suffered a major setback when severe headaches and sinus pressure led to him undergoing surgery in May to remove a cyst from his brain. He recovered from the operation and was able to work on the scout team late in the season.
Last month, the Bulldogs signed Carson Beck, a 6-foot-4, 226-pound quarterback from Jacksonville, Florida whose skills have been compared to Fromm’s.
North Dakota State wins 8th FCS football title
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Redshirt freshman quarterback Trey Lance ran for 166 yards, with a clutch 44-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter, and North Dakota State held on to claim its eighth FCS national championship with a 28-20 win over James Madison on Saturday.
James Hendricks had an interception at the goal line in the final seconds for the Bison (16-0), who stretched their FCS-record winning streak to 37 in a row and completed the first 16-win season in any division since Yale in 1894.
After stopping Lance short on a fourth-and-2 at its 36 with 2:51 left, James Madison (14-2) drove to the 3. Hendricks, who earlier had a 20-yard touchdown run on a fake field goal, then picked off the pass by Ben DiNucci.
Lance's 44-yard score came on a third-and-23 play to open the fourth quarter and put the Bison up 28-13.
Riley Stapleton's 5-yard TD catch with 7 minutes left was his second of the game. He also had two TD catches in the national title game two years ago, when the Dukes lost to North Dakota State. That was a season after they won a semifinal game at the Fargodome and then beat Youngstown State for the title.
The Bison won their eighth FCS championship in nine years, after five NCAA Division II national titles between 1983-90.