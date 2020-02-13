Pacers' Cockrell pitches perfect game
Caroline Cockrell threw a perfect game in the opener against Shaw as the USC Aiken softball team picked up a sweep by scores of 5-0 and 14-1.
The Pacers are now 8-0 on the season.
Cockrell, a North Augusta High grad, struck out 17 of the 21 batters she faced in the opener and registered the perfect game in 98 pitches.
She went to a 3-2 count on the last two Bears in the seventh inning before getting the last two outs via swinging strikeouts. It was the only times in the game when she went to a full count on a batter. The perfect game was the first for USCA since Feb. 22, 2014.
For the game, Emily Ayers, Hanna Hyder and Katelyn Powell had two hits apiece. Powell drove in two runs in the contest.
In game two, Courtney Strauss had three hits while Brooke Moore and Katie Painter had two each. Powell drove in three runs while Strauss and Powell each scored three runs.
Melanie Firestone pitched the final four innings to pick up her first career victory. She recorded four strikeouts.
The Pacers return to action Saturday when they host Emmanuel at 1 p.m.
Astros stick to script in offering apologies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bregman spoke for about 30 seconds and said he was sorry, but did not say why. He said he had learned, but did not say what.
On a patch of grass between the Houston Astros' spring training building and fields, under a sun obscured by clouds, the star third baseman stepped to a microphone at a news conference, becoming the first player Thursday to apologize – without really discussing with any details – for the sign-stealing scheme from the club's 2017 World Series championship season.
"I am really sorry about the choices that were made by my team, by the organization and by me. I have learned from this and I hope to regain the trust of baseball fans," Bregman began, before thanking Astros fans and saying he and his teammates "are totally focused on moving forward to the 2020 season."
And thus the script was set.
The most eyebrow-raising statement came soon thereafter, when Astros owner Jim Crane replied to a question from a reporter by saying: "Our opinion is that this didn't impact the game. We had a good team. We won the World Series. And we'll leave it at that."
Moments later, Crane tried to backtrack, saying, "It's hard to determine how it impacted the game, if it impacted the game."
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred disciplined the Astros after he found the team broke rules by using electronics to steal signs during 2017 and 2018. The investigation found the Astros used the video feed from a center field camera to view and decode opposing catchers' signs. Players banged on a trash can to signal to batters what was coming, believing it would improve chances of getting a hit.
Manager AJ Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow were given one-year suspensions by Manfred; Crane then quickly fired both. MLB did not punish any players for the cheating and Crane said he stood by that.
MLB, MLBPA make donation to Negro Leagues Museum
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Major League Baseball celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro National League by joining with the Major League Baseball Players Association to announce their second joint $1 million donation to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.
The privately financed museum was founded in 1990 and moved into its current facility in 1994. The Negro National League, the first Negro major league, was founded by eight entrepreneurs at the Paseo YMCA in the eastern part of Kansas City.
Part of the donation will be used to help renovate the YMCA building that will house the Buck O'Neil Education and Research Center. The museum had spent more than $100,000 on the renovation when the building was damaged in 2018.
Negro Leagues operated from 1920 through 1951, four years after Jackie Robinson broke the MLB color barrier.
The event kicked off a yearlong celebration called "A Game-Changing Century." All big league teams will wear a patch honoring the history of the Negro Leagues on June 27.
"The history of the Negro Leagues is bigger than baseball," new Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman said. "When I walk through the museum I think of the courage of those people. Their story of resiliency is about change that still hasn't reached the finish line."
Today's Games
Baseball
- North Georgia at USC Aiken, 4 p.m.
Basketball
Girls 6 p.m., Boys 7:30
- Aiken at North Augusta
- South Aiken at Midland Valley