Pacer golfers under consideration for Arnold Palmer Cup
USC Aiken freshman golfers Leonardo Bono and Leo Johansson are under consideration for a spot on the Arnold Palmer Cup International Team.
The first three men's players will be announced on Wednesday, March 4, on Golf Central at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The remainder of the team, with the exception of the coach's picks, will be named March 25. Arnold Palmer Cup Coach's picks will be named May 7.
This year's matches will be June 30-July 5 at Lahinch Golf Club on the west coast of Ireland.
The two are among the Division II leaders and have combined for six top-10 finishes. Johansson leads the team with a 69.25 stroke average while Bono sports a 69.87 stroke average.
No. 1 Gamecocks win 20th straight game
COLUMBIA (AP) — Aliyah Boston had 13 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as No. 1 South Carolina held off pesky LSU 63-48 on Thursday night for its 20th straight victory.
South Carolina (26-1, 13-0 Southeastern Conference) seemed well on the way to doing what it's done so often this season – take a quick first-quarter lead and count on its defensive tenacity to stay in front.
This time, though, LSU came right back at the Gamecocks with pressure of its own to keep things tight the first two quarters.
But the 6-foot-2 Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and 6-5 Boston got going inside in the third quarter as the Gamecocks finally put the Tigers (18-7, 8-5) away.
Herbert Harrigan had 12 points and Zia Cooke 11 for South Carolina.
Boston had five points as South Carolina went on a 12-1 run in the third period to open up a 46-31 lead. The Tigers could not answer back and lost their 10th straight to South Carolina.
Federer has knee surgery, will miss French Open
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer has had surgery on his right knee and will miss the French Open and several other tournaments.
Writing on his Facebook page Thursday, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said his knee “has been bothering me for a little while” so he "decided to have arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland yesterday (Wednesday).”
Doctors “are very confident of a full recovery," Federer said, before ending his post by telling his fans “see you on the grass!" as he targets a return for Wimbledon.
Federer will skip tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota and Miami prior to the French Open, which starts on May 24.
Federer could potentially return to play at one of his favorite tournaments in Halle, Germany, on June 15. He has was won the grass-court tournament 10 times.
Wimbledon starts June 29.
Nets' Irving to have season-ending surgery
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyrie Irving tried to keep playing through pain, a cortisone shot no longer providing enough relief.
Eventually, he and the Brooklyn Nets decided it's best to get his right shoulder taken care of now and get healthy for next season – when Irving and Kevin Durant can finally play together.
Irving will have arthroscopic surgery and miss the rest of the season, Nets general manager Sean Marks said Thursday.
Coach Kenny Atkinson said the point guard was still having trouble with the shoulder that began troubling him in October and sidelined him for 26 games earlier this season.
“Some days it was OK and other days it bothered him,” Atkinson said before the Nets faced the Philadelphia 76ers. “Obviously, it is difficult to perform under those circumstances.”
Irving said pain in the shoulder initially worsened after a game on Nov. 4. The Nets then went on a five-game road trip, where Irving continued to play until the pain got so bad he was having trouble lifting his shoulder.
He got a cortisone shot on Dec. 24 and was able to return on Jan. 12, but he acknowledged that surgery might still be necessary. Irving met with a specialist this week and by deciding to have a procedure now, his first season in Brooklyn ends after just 20 games.
Thursday's Scores
SCHSL Playoffs
Second Round
Class AAA Girls
- Manning 61, Strom Thurmond 32
Class A Girls
- Ridge Spring-Monetta 45, Lamar 36
Today's Games
SCHSL Playoffs
Second Round
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Class AAAA Girls
- Aiken at Wilson
- Myrtle Beach at North Augusta, 6 p.m.
Class AA Girls
- Brashier MC at Silver Bluff, 6 p.m.
Class A Boys
- Timmonsville at Wagener-Salley
- Blackville-Hilda at Great Falls
Class A Girls
- Blackville-Hilda at High Point Academy, 6 p.m.
SCISA Playoffs
First Round
at Heathwood Hall
5 p.m.
Class A Boys
- Wardlaw Academy vs. Cathedral Academy
Class A Girls
- Wardlaw Academy vs. Holly Hill Academy