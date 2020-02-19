Newman released from hospital; Chastain to race Las Vegas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ryan Newman was released from a Florida hospital on Wednesday, about 42 hours after his frightening crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
Roush Fenway Racing released a photo of Newman leaving a Daytona Beach hospital holding the hands of his two young daughters. The announcement came just a few hours after the team said he was fully alert and walking around the hospital.
The 42-year-old Indiana native was taken by ambulance directly from the track in serious condition following the crash Monday night. Doctors said two hours after the accident that Newman's injuries were not life-threatening, but no details have been released.
His release from the hospital was rapid. Roush Fenway said earlier Wednesday that Newman “continues to show great improvement.” The team added that “true to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while playing with his two daughters” and included a photo of Newman standing in a hospital gown, smiling with his arms around the girls.
Two hours later, he was leaving the hospital in jeans, a T-shirt and socks, holding hands with his girls. The team released a third photo of Newman and his daughters with the staff that treated him following his crash.
Area basketball players earn all-state nods
Ten high school basketball players with local ties earned all-state honors in their respective classifications.
The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its honorees Wednesday.
Aiken High's RJ Felton and North Augusta's Colin Rodrigues were named to the Class AAAA all-state boys' team, and North Augusta's Tyliah Burns and J'Mani Ingram were picked for the girls' team.
Strom Thurmond's Talayah Hamilton made the Class AAA all-state girls' team.
Fox Creek's Deavion Scales is a Class AA all-state selection, and Gray Collegiate's Latavian Lawrence – a former Silver Bluff Bulldog – was named the classification's player of the year. Silver Bluff's Alashia Jackson and Barnwell's Maleah Williams were named to the Class AA girls' team.
Blackville-Hilda's Rishona Washington was picked for the Class A girls' team.
Pacer men have streak snapped by Braves
PEMBROKE, N.C. – The USC Aiken men's basketball team lost 109-89 at UNC Pembroke on Wednesday, bringing the Pacers' five-game winning streak to an end.
Faison Brock led the way with 20 points on 7-for-15 shooting. Dhieu Deing netted 19 points while Xzavier Barmore and Damontez Oliver accounted for 14 and 13 points, respectively.
USCA (17-10, 13-4 Peach Belt Conference) trailed 49-47 at the half and tied the game at 62 with 15:08 to play, but UNCP answered with a 7-0 run to lead the rest of the way.
The Pacers are now tied with Augusta for second place in the PBC standings, one game behind UNCP. USCA has three games left in the regular season, including a road trip to Augusta next Wednesday.
The Pacers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday for Homecoming against Clayton State.
UNCP completes sweep of USCA women
PEMBROKE, N.C. – The USC Aiken women's basketball team lost 77-71 at UNC Pembroke on Wednesday.
USCA (14-11, 9-8 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Melyk Taouil's career-high 27 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double. Kwajelin Farrar accounted for 14 points and six rebounds to go along with three blocks. Kanna Suzuki hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points.
USCA closed the first half on an 8-2 run for a 34-33 lead at halftime, but the Braves carried a seven-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The Pacers made it a one-possession game on multiple occasions in the fourth but couldn't get in front for the win.
The Pacers return to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday against Clayton State for Homecoming.
Edwards leads UGA to upset of No. 13 Auburn
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 18 points, including a late 3-pointer to slow No. 13 Auburn's comeback attempt, and the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 65-55 on Wednesday night.
Auburn (22-4, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) suffered its second straight loss to a team with a losing record following seven straight wins. The winning streak ended with Saturday's 85-73 loss at Missouri.
Georgia led 55-50 when Edwards' 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining stretched the advantage to eight points.
J'Von McCormick led Auburn with 22 points. Samir Doughty, who had 15 points, cut Georgia's lead to 58-53 with a three-point play with 1:02 remaining. Toumani Camara sank seven of eight free throws in the final 1:01 to help protect the Bulldogs' lead.
It was a much-needed win for Georgia (13-13, 3-10), which had lost eight of nine, including four straight under second-year coach Tom Crean. The improbable win over the Tigers came before a sellout crowd.
Today's Games
SCHSL Playoffs
Second Round
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Class AAA Girls
- Manning at Strom Thurmond
Class A Girls
- Blackville-Hilda at High Point Academy
- Ridge Spring-Monetta at Lamar