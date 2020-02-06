Burch drama over as 5-star finally signs with USC
COLUMBIA (Post and Courier) — If the intent was to lessen the drama, to let his teammates have their own day, it backfired.
But the drama is over now.
Jordan Burch, the highest-rated recruit South Carolina has had since Jadeveon Clowney, is a Gamecock.
For real.
"We really appreciate his mother, Henri, trusting us and sending her son to the in-state school," coach Will Muschamp said in a statement. "Jordan is an explosive athlete, extremely smart and versatile player who can do a lot of things on the football field and I can't wait to coach him."
Burch sent his long-awaited national letter-of-intent to USC on Thursday and it was cleared in the evening. The defensive end prospect, rated the No. 4 recruit in the country by ESPN, committed to the Gamecocks in December but had prolonged sending the letter, which only prolonged his recruitment.
A day after he attended a ceremony with his Hammond School teammates while wearing a USC cap, Burch’s paperwork was officially cleared. It gave USC its first class of multiple five-star recruits (running back MarShawn Lloyd is already enrolled) since 2002.
Burch’s recruitment was always tight-lipped but the letter’s absence caused no shortage of rumors, or schools that were still interested. Burch took an official visit to national champion LSU the weekend before he took his official visit to USC, but in the end, he never wavered from his initial pledge.
A force all over the field for Hammond, Burch prepped under Gamecock alum Erik Kimrey. He was a captain for the recent UnderArmour All-America game and was named the top player of the Elite Under Armour Camp in 2019.
Clemson assistant Elliott gets pay raise
CLEMSON (AP) — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has received a raise and will earn $1.6 million a year after the school approved a new contract for several Tigers assistants.
With the raise, Elliott is now tied with Alabama's Steve Sarkisian as the highest paid offensive assistant in college football.
Elliott received a raise of $600,000 a year after school trustees approved deals for several football assistants Thursday. He also received a one-year extension puts him under contract with Clemson through the 2022 season.
Defensive coordinator Brent Venables also his contract extended a year through 2024, although he did not receive a raise on his $2.2 million a year salary. The actions were approved Thursday by the school's compensation committee of the Board of Trustees.
The Tigers went 14-1 this past season, winning their fifth straight Atlantic Coast Conference title and beating Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal before falling to LSU, 42-25, in the national championship game last month.
Elliott had been co-offensive coordinator with Jeff Scott the past five seasons. Both coaches saw their salaries upped to $1 million a year ago after the Tigers won the 2018 national title.
But Scott left after the LSU loss to become South Florida head coach.
Clemson awarded several assistants and staffers with reworked deals and raises. The Tigers' eight other assistants had their contracts extended through the 2021 season.
Aiken Golf Club hosts TUFF DAY tournament
The Aiken Golf Club's TUFF DAY tournament made its return to the course for the first time since 2013.
City Amateur champion Tom Kennaday was the gross winner with an 80. Dan Skiff followed with an 86, and Rusty Massey was another shot back in third.
Dennis Conrad had the low net score with a 79. Sissie Jacobs was second with an 80, followed by Jay McDermott with an 81.
Closest to the pin awards went to Nick Walker (hole No. 4), Greg Priest (No. 16) and Ben Jett (No. 10 in three shots). Eddie Willing was recognized as having the high score of 114.
Aiken Warriors basketball tryout dates announced
The Aiken Warriors will be holding youth basketball tryouts March 2, 4 and 7 at First Presbyterian Church.
Fifth- and sixth-grade boys' tryouts are from 6-8:30 p.m. March 2. Eighth-grade boys looking to participate in the Jr. NBA and travel basketball season will try out from 6-8:30 p.m. March 4.
Each group will return March 7. Fifth- and sixth-grade girls will take the court from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by fifth- and sixth-grade boys from 10:30 a.m.-noon, then eighth-grade boys from noon-2 p.m.
For more information, contact warriors@atlanticbb.net or call (803) 295-2376. First Presbyterian Church is located at 224 Barnwell Ave. NW.
Today's Games
Baseball
- Shepherd at USC Aiken, 5 p.m.
Basketball
Girls 6 p.m., Boys 7:30
- Aiken at Airport
- Midland Valley at Brookland-Cayce
- North Augusta at South Aiken
- Gilbert at Strom Thurmond
- Saluda at Fox Creek
- Silver Bluff at Abbeville
- Ridge Spring-Monetta at Wagener-Salley
- Denmark-Olar at Williston-Elko
- Curtis Baptist at Wardlaw Academy