Gamecocks hold tight at No. 1 in AP Top 25 women's poll
NEW YORK — South Carolina retained its firm grip on the top spot in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll.
The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from a 30-member media panel Monday after routing Mississippi in record fashion and beating then-No. 22 Tennessee. Baylor remained No. 2, receiving three first-place votes. Oregon, UConn and Louisville rounded out the first five teams in the poll. The Cardinals got the other first-place vote.
South Carolina held Mississippi without a point for nearly the first 19 minutes of the SEC game on Thursday. The Rebels finished the half with two points, tying the NCAA record for futility.
The last time a Division I team scored as few as two points in a half was Dec. 16, 2016, when Western Kentucky defeated Lipscomb 87-35 after leading 56-2 at halftime.
The Gamecocks visit No. 25 Arkansas on Thursday before hosting UConn on Feb. 10.
The Huskies host Oregon on Monday night.
Stanford, North Carolina State, Mississippi State, Oregon State and UCLA finished off the first 10 teams in the poll. The Bruins fell two spots after losing at Arizona on Friday night. The Wildcats tied for the biggest climb, moving up four spots along with with Maryland. Arizona's No. 12 ranking is its best since the final poll of 1998, when the team was ninth.
Just under 100 million people watch Super Bowl on Fox
NEW YORK — The Super Bowl put a halt to a four-year decline in viewership, with an estimated 99.9 million people watching the Kansas City Chiefs come back to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in what is annually the most-watched television event of the year.
The Nielsen company said viewership rebounded slightly from the 98.5 million who watched in 2019. An exciting game that featured a fourth quarter comeback and two teams that haven't been in the ultimate game lately most likely helped drive public interest.
Super Bowl viewership had been slowly eroding since its peak in 2015, when 114.4 million watched a thrilling finish between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
By one measure, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes wasn't the biggest star on the field – not by a long shot.
Halftime show performer Jennifer Lopez led all personalities with 2.2 million interactions on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, according to Nielsen. Mahomes, the Kansas City quarterback, was the top player with 514,000 interactions.
The peak moment for social media activity came just at the end of the halftime show starring Lopez and Shakira, Nielsen said.
Fox estimated that Sunday's game had 102 million viewers in total, when people who streamed the game through Verizon or watched on the Fox Deportes Spanish-language network are taken into account. The halftime show had 103 million viewers, Fox said.
Fox also said that 23.7 million people watched the episode of “The Masked Singer” following the game, in what is always the most-coveted time slot on television.
Kentucky Derby gets new starting gate for 2020 race
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Horses running in the Kentucky Derby will break from a new custom-made 20-stall starting gate for the 146th edition in May.
Churchill Downs said Monday the new contiguous gate will eliminate the wide gap between post position No. 14 in the standard gate and No. 15 in the auxiliary gate. The six-stall auxiliary gate, which was attached to the 14-horse starting gate, was first used in 1942 and has been used each of the last 22 years.
The new gate will be used only for the Derby on May 2. The track's standard starting gate will still be used for all other races.
"We believe that a new custom-made, 20-stall starting gate will deliver a clean start for all horses and enhance safety for horses and riders in the Kentucky Derby," said Mike Ziegler, executive director of racing for Churchill Downs Inc.
The new gate is set to arrive at the track in early April. It is 65-feet wide and will fit comfortably within the 120-foot space on the track at the quarter-mile pole for the start of the Derby.
Churchill Downs has a deal with Australia-based Steriline Racing for design and construction of the gate.