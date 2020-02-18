UGA, Clemson announce 2021 opener in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Georgia and Clemson will open the 2021 season by playing on a neutral site at the home of the NFL's Carolina Panthers.
The game at Bank of America Stadium, scheduled for Sept. 4, 2021, was announced on Tuesday by the schools and the Charlotte Sports Foundation.
Georgia and Clemson already announced plans to play in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The schools also have planned a home-and-home series that includes games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and in Athens in 2030 and 2032.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart says the game in Charlotte will give Bulldogs fans “the opportunity for a completely new experience in a great city and top-level stadium.”
The rivals most recently split a home-and-home series in 2013-14.
Georgia also has scheduled home-and-home series with Oklahoma, Florida State, Texas, UCLA and Ohio State. The Bulldogs have neutral-site games in Atlanta scheduled against Virginia on Sept. 7 to open this season and Oregon in 2022.
Pacers' Cockrell picks up PBC honor
USC Aiken softball standout Caroline Cockrell has been named the Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Cockrell, a North Augusta High School graduate, was outstanding while going 2-1 on the week in the circle.
Cockrell threw a perfect game against Shaw on Wednesday. She struck out 17 of the 21 batters she faced and only went to a full count on two batters the entire contest. It was the second perfect game in the program's history.
She worked the first frame in the nightcap victory over the Bears, striking out two. Cockrell threw 6⅔ innings while striking out 10 in the victory over Emmanuel. She picked up seven strikeouts against Limestone.
For the week, Cockrell averaged 12.19 strikeouts per seven innings and threw two complete games.
It marks just the second time in the last five years a Pacer has been named PBC Pitcher of the Week.
USCA golf finishes 6th at Newberry Invitational
KIAWAH ISLAND — Due to inclement weather, not all teams were able to complete the final round of play at the Newberry Invitational on Tuesday.
Due to not everyone being able to wrap up the tournament, scores revert back to the final round completed by each team.
The USC Aiken golf team took sixth at the event, finishing with a two-round score of 594. The Pacers shot 292-302 over the 36 holes.
Dan Sheehan led the way with a 10th-place finish after shooting 2-over 146. Leo Johansson finished 15th, posting scores of 70-77 (147). George Eubank placed 24th at 5 over.
Lynn won the tournament while Georgia Southwestern and Columbus State were second and third, respectively. Clayton State and Arkansas Tech tied for fourth – one stroke ahead of USCA.
The Pacers return to action Feb. 24-25 at the Wexford Plantation Invitational, which is hosted by Francis Marion.
Manfred apologizes for 'piece of metal' comment
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred apologized Tuesday for what he called a disrespectful reference to the World Series trophy as a “piece of metal.”
Even before being asked about it, Manfred said he made a mistake with those comments when trying to deliver a rhetorical point in an interview two days earlier.
“I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way, and I want to apologize for it,” Manfred said. "There's no excuse for it. ... It was a mistake to say what I said."
MLB players, already upset with Manfred's handling of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal and some of his comments in trying to explain it, became further infuriated by his “piece of metal” comment during a lengthy interview with ESPN on Sunday, the same day he spoke in Florida.
Even NBA superstar LeBron James joined the anti-Astros chorus, voicing his anger on social media Tuesday.
While speaking at the Cactus League media day in the Arizona desert, Manfred also pledged Tuesday to protect Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers, the ex-Astros pitcher who became the whistleblower when he went public in November to The Athletic.
Today's Games
Basketball
SCHSL Playoffs
First Round
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Class AAAA Boys
- Bluffton at Aiken
- Crestwood at North Augusta
- Midland Valley at Myrtle Beach
Class AA Boys
- Lewisville at Fox Creek, 6 p.m.
- Barnwell at North Charleston