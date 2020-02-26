Gamecocks rally past Bulldogs in OT
COLUMBIA (AP) — South Carolina sophomore forward Alanzo Frink obliterated his former career-high with 22 points, and Jermaine Couisnard hit five foul shots in overtime to help the Gamecocks rally past Georgia 94-90 on Wednesday night.
Frink led a South Carolina (17-11, 9-6 SEC) interior that posted 54 points in the paint, an offensive outburst for which the Bulldogs (14-14, 4-11) had no answer.
Keyshawn Bryant's tip-in with 58 seconds left in overtime put South Carolina up for good, 87-85. Georgia got to 91-90 on Shavir Wheeler's basket with six seconds to go, but Couisnard made a foul shot and Bryant added two more to close things out.
Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards had another monstrous game with 36 points but as has been the case for most of the season, didn’t get a lot of help. Only Rayshaun Hammonds (13) and Toumani Camara (10) joined him in double figures.
GreenJackets unveil High School Showcase schedule
The Augusta GreenJackets have announced a four-game schedule of high school games to be played at North Augusta's SRP Park next month.
The first two matchups feature Georgia schools Westside and Academy of Richmond County (on March 12) and Aquinas and Glascock County (March 20), while the latter two showcase area teams.
Strom Thurmond will face Grovetown at 6 p.m. March 23, and South Aiken and North Augusta will square off at 7:05 p.m. March 24.
General admission tickets for the March 24 matchup between North Augusta and South Aiken will go on sale for $5 on March 13 at the respective schools. SRP Park gates open at 6 p.m. and parking will be available at that time in the Hotel Parking Deck for a $1 donation.
The GreenJackets will be selling concessions at all four games, so fans can enjoy ballpark fare during the showcase. For more information, visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com or call (803) 349-9467.
Tokyo organizers take offensive on virus threat
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers and the Japanese government went on the offensive Wednesday after a senior IOC member said the 2020 Games were being threatened by the spread of a viral outbreak, with their fate probably decided in the next three months.
Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto abruptly called a news conference late Wednesday afternoon to address comments from former International Olympic Committee vice president Dick Pound in an interview with The Associated Press.
“Our basic thoughts are that we will go ahead with the Olympic and Paralympic Games as scheduled,” Muto said, speaking in Japanese. “For the time being, the situation of the coronavirus infection is, admittedly, difficult to predict, but we will take measures such that we’ll have a safe Olympic and Paralympic Games.”
The viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700 globally. China has reported 2,715 deaths among 78,064 cases on the mainland. Five deaths in Japan have been attributed to the virus.
Koepka going 'where the best players play'
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brooks Koepka said he respects everything Rory McIlroy had to say on the notion of a Premier Golf League and why he wouldn’t want to be part of one.
Then again, McIlroy’s thoughts apparently aren’t going to sway Koepka.
The world’s No. 3 player didn’t offer a firm stance one way or another Wednesday on whether he supports the idea of a league that would essentially compete with the PGA Tour, other than saying that he wants to continue playing against the best in the game.
“I’m just going to play where the best players play,” Koepka said. “Simple as. I want to play against the best.”
The idea of the Premier Golf League is to bring together 12 four-man teams that would be required to play 18 events — 10 of them in the U.S. — that feature 54 holes, no cut and a shotgun start in some rounds to fit a five-hour broadcast window. Total prize money would be $240 million, and the top player could earn as much as $50 million.