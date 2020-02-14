UEFA bans Man City from Champions League for 2 seasons
LONDON — English Premier League champion Manchester City was banned from the Champions League for two seasons by UEFA on Friday for “serious breaches” of spending rules and failing to cooperate with investigators in a seismic ruling against one of world football's wealthiest clubs.
The Abu Dhabi-owned team was also fined 30 million euros ($33 million) after an investigation that was sparked by leaked internal correspondence showing City overstated sponsorship revenue and masked the source of revenue from deals to tied to the Gulf nation in a bid to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.
The punishment prevents City from playing in any European competition, including the Europa League, until the 2022-23 season. It could have a significant impact on the club's ability to sign players and retain manager Pep Guardiola, whose contract expires after next season.
In a statement claiming UEFA's investigation was “flawed” and “left little doubt in the result,” City announced plans to appeal.
City could yet face additional punishment in England where its financial dealings are still being investigated by the Premier League.
Kentucky Derby winner Country House retired with foot injury
Country House, the horse who won the Kentucky Derby in 2019 after the first horse over the finish line was disqualified, has been retired because of a foot ailment.
Blackwood Stables on Friday said Country House won't race again after being treated for laminitis in his right front foot. He finished second in the Derby as a 65-1 shot and was placed first when Maximum Security was disqualified.
Significant steps were taken
“I'm glad that he survived,” trainer Bill Mott said by phone. “Naturally, it's unfortunate something like that happens in the first place, but they worked hard and did the best they could to keep him alive and hopefully he'll be able to go on to a stud career."
Country House won two of his seven starts, none bigger or more impressive than the Derby. He finished second in the Risen Star Stakes in February, fourth in the Louisiana Derby in March and third in the Arkansas Derby in April before running the race of his life at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May.
Kobe Bryant among 8 finalists for Basketball Hall of Fame
CHICAGO — Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett – 48 All-Star nods between them – headlined the class of eight finalists announced Friday by the Hall of Fame. Each will still need to collect 18 votes from a 24-person panel before officially becoming Hall of Famers, which is certainly no more than a formality at this point.
In recent years, finalist classes have been around 13 people. But the star power at the top forced the Hall to change its thinking this year, a decision that was made before Bryant died unexpectedly in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Jan. 26.
“We did it because of the enormity, even before Kobe’s death, that we think Kobe and Duncan and Garnett bring to it,” said Jerry Colangelo, Chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “We’ve never had a class that strong at the top. And then, of course, with Kobe’s death it added more focus.”
Bryant, Duncan, Garnett and 10-time WNBA All-Star and four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings are all first-time finalists. The other finalists have all been to this point previously: Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, former Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich, five-time Division II women’s coach of the year Barbara Stevens of Bentley, and four-time national men’s college coach of the year Eddie Sutton.
This year’s enshrinement class will be announced on April 4 at college basketball’s Final Four in Atlanta. The induction ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts is Aug. 29.
Penske increases Indy 500 purse as part of 2020 changes
INDIANAPOLIS — Roger Penske has upped the ante for this year's Indianapolis 500.
The purse will increase roughly $2 million to a record $15 million. The winner of the May 24 race will receive at least an additional $100,000. And drivers trying to bump their way into the final three spots of the traditional 33-car starting field may get more than one attempt.
It's all part of a package of changes announced Friday, 100 days before IndyCar's marquee race.
“The winner will get at least $2 million, then you have the other winnings you might get for pole position, leading laps that can add to that," Penske said, noting his winning driver Simon Pagenaud earned $2.6 million last year with all the extras. “We think that's important. We're investing in the track, but we're also trying to provide additional monies to the teams that are successful here."