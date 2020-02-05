USCA men overcome 22-point deficit in win
FLORENCE — The USC Aiken men's basketball team pulled off a massive comeback on the road at Francis Marion on Wednesday in an 81-80 win.
The Pacers trailed by as many as 22 points in the second half, and they were still down by 18 with only 6:57 remaining.
They closed the game on a 27-8 run from there to stun the Patriots.
USCA (14-9, 10-3 Peach Belt Conference) shot 35.1 percent from the floor and made just six of 28 3-point attempts as FMU (4-16, 3-10) built a huge lead.
Faison Brock had game highs in points (32) and rebounds (14), and he went 9 of 11 at the free throw line – as a team, USCA was 23 of 28. Gus Rowland had 19 points and seven assists, Xzavier Barmore scored 12 points and Robert Hill grabbed 11 rebounds.
USCA led 7-4 with 17:06 left in the first half, then didn't lead again until Brock's free throws made it 79-77 with 41 seconds to play.
The Pacers are back in action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Georgia Southwestern.
Pacer women come up short on road
FLORENCE — The USC Aiken women's basketball team lost a 69-57 decision at Francis Marion on Wednesday.
USCA (12-9, 7-6 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Alexis Mack's team-high 17 points. Alex Canady added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Kwajelin Farrar scorer eight points while Madison Williams added seven points to go along with six rebounds. Melyk Taouil snagged a game-high 10 rebounds.
Francis Marion (11-8, 7-6) built a seven-point lead at the half and was in front by five heading into the fourth quarter.
The Patriots opened the fourth quarter with four straight points for a nine-point lead, and USCA couldn't get any closer than six the rest of the way.
The Pacers shot 38.2% (21 of 55) from the floor. USCA held a 37-31 rebounding edge and had assists on 14 of the 21 field goals.
The Pacers return to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when they play at Georgia Southwestern.
Tyree's big night leads Ole Miss past USC
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored a career-high 38 points and Mississippi placed three players in double figures Wednesday, and the Rebels defeated South Carolina 84-70.
Tyree finished 12 of 21 from the field, 11 of 13 from the free throw line and added three rebounds and two assists. Blake Hinson and Khadim Sy scored 13 and 10 points, respectively as Ole Miss (11-11, 2-7 SEC) never trailed.
The Rebels raced to an 8-0 lead in the opening three minutes, led 43-32 at halftime and by as many as 19 points, 72-53, on a 3-point shot by Tyree with 6:29 remaining.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by South Carolina (13-9, 5-4), led by Jermaine Cousinard's career-high 28 points. Maik Kotsar added 19 points with a team-high eight rebounds.
Key's 3-pointers push Virginia past Clemson
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Braxton Key scored 19 points, including two critical 3-pointers in the final 5 minutes, and Virginia beat Clemson for the 10th consecutive time, 51-44 on Wednesday night.
Key also grabbed eight rebounds while Mamadi Diakite added 13 points and eight boards for Virginia (15-6, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). The reigning national champions have won three straight since losing four times in a five-game span.
Aamir Simms scored 16 points for the Tigers (11-11, 5-7). Clemson twice got within one possession in the closing minutes, bringing a hush over John Paul Jones Arena, but Key made a 3-pointer each time. He was 4 for 6 from beyond the arc in the game after having made just 8 of 45 attempts in his first 17 games.
Key's first big 3 came ended a 12-3 run for the Tigers that pulled them within 36-34 with 5 minutes to go. After they again closed within 42-39, Key made another with 1:28 to go and followed by making both ends of a one-and-one free throw opportunity to push the advantage to eight with 51 seconds left.