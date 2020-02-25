War Eagles' run ends in 3rd round
The Wagener-Salley boys' basketball team lost 90-71 to High Point Academy on Tuesday in the third round of the Class A playoffs. The War Eagles (17-11) led 38-36 at half, led by 13 points apiece from AJ Swedenburg and Antwan Baker, but High Point's two-man attack of Isayah Owens and Jayden Byrd was too much to overcome.
Pacers' Sheehan takes 5th at Wexford Intercollegiate
HILTON HEAD — Dan Sheehan earned a fifth-place finish as the USC Aiken golf team took 15th place at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate.
The three-round event wrapped up Tuesday afternoon. USCA finished at 50-over 914.
Augusta won the event at 14-over 878, followed by Davidson (881), High Point (884), Furman (885) and Radford (890).
Sheehan posted scores of 69-70-78 for a 1-over 217 total to tie for fifth. Björn Rosengren tied for 32nd at 10 over. George Eubank tied for 63rd at 17 over, and Tom Trowbridge tied for 74th at 22 over.
The Pacers return to action March 9-10 at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate at Palmetto Golf Club.
Tiger unveils menu for Champions Dinner at Masters
(AP) — Tiger Woods is sticking to his roots – California – and his history at Augusta National for the Champions Dinner the Tuesday before the Masters Tournament.
The Masters champion gets to choose the menu for the dinner of past champions and club chairman Fred Ridley.
Woods said Tuesday that fajitas and sushi were “part of my entire childhood” growing up in Orange County. Besides, that's what he served in 2006 after his previous Masters victory.
“So we'll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we'll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck,” he said.
As for dessert? He thought back to his first time as Masters Club host.
“I'm debating whether or not to have milkshakes as dessert because that was one of the great memories to see Gene Sarazen and Sam Snead having milkshakes that night in '98,” he said.
Many NFL teams want to scrap video review for PI
(AP) — The NFL's video review system for pass interference calls could be scrapped after one season.
An offseason survey by the powerful competition committee, which recommends rules adjustments, shows strong opposition to the system installed last year.
The biggest complaint is that subjectivity has been added to the equation, which many owners believe has handcuffed officials. Several owners, as well as coaches, general managers and, of course, players, complained about inconsistencies in the calls. Rarely were calls on the field overturned when challenged.
The league extended video review to pass interference after the Los Angeles Rams benefited from a non-call in the NFC title game against the New Orleans Saints following the 2018 season.
The survey shows that bringing back for 2020 the video reviews on such calls (and non-calls) is opposed by 17 of 22 teams that responded to the survey. As for making the rule permanent, 21 are against and eight in favor.
The committee will have more meetings before presenting its recommendations to the full ownership in late March in Palm Beach, Florida. Three-quarters of the owners, 24 out of 32, are required to pass any rules.
Yankees righty Severino out for season
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season, general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday.
The two-time All-Star righty, who turned 26 last week, was sidelined until the final weeks of the regular season last year. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last week that Severino has been feeling on and off discomfort since October.
Projected to win the AL East, New York already expects to be without left-hander James Paxton for the first two months of the season following back surgery on Feb. 5.
Severino's injury leaves the Yankees with a rotation of newly signed ace Gerrit Cole, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and two openings until the return of Paxton and Domingo Germán, who must serve the final 63 games of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. Germán is eligible to return June 5, barring any postponements.
Lefty Jordan Montgomery, who came back in September from Tommy John surgery, has been throwing at up to 94 mph and is the leading candidate for one slot. Jonathan Loaisiga and rookies Deivi Garcia and Michael King are possibilities along with Luis Cessa.
Severino went 19-8 with a 3.39 ERA in 2018, signed a $40 million, four-year contract and was scratched from his first scheduled spring training appearance on March 5 because of rotator cuff inflammation in his right shoulder. The Yankees said April 9 he had strained his latissimus dorsi muscle. He did not make a minor league injury rehabilitation appearance until Sept. 1 and did not make his first appearance for the Yankees until Sept. 17.