Gamecocks even series with Tigers
COLUMBIA (Post and Courier) — Turns out South Carolina can hit.
Hours after being stifled by Clemson’s Sam Weatherly and coming within three outs of being no-hit, the Gamecocks roughed up the Tigers’ pitching staff in an 8-5 series-evening win on Saturday. The series finale will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday at Clemson’s Doug Kingsmore Stadium with the Gamecocks (7-3) going for their second straight rivalry series victory.
The team that won the opener the last five years went on to lose the neutral-site Game 2, so by history, Saturday wasn’t a surprise. Yet recalling the Gamecocks’ offensive ineptitude Friday, watching them play small-ball, deliver clutch hits and gaze at the vapor trail left by Wes Clarke’s stadium-clearing home run on Saturday was stunning.
“You get punched, you got to be willing to punch back the next day,” USC coach Mark Kingston said.
The Gamecocks stung the Tigers for 12 hits, with a double and triple from Andrew Eyster. They also plated two runs on sacrifice flies and laid down three sacrifice bunts.
“I just don’t think I got ahead of hitters,” said losing pitcher Davis Sharpe. “They were just sitting fastball, and when they’re sitting fastballs on 0-2 counts … ”
All of the offense that Clemson had Friday was reversed. The Tigers (8-2) managed just five hits.
Pacers fall to Hurricanes
AMERICUS, Ga. — The USC Aiken baseball team fell behind 7-0 before losing 10-5 Saturday at Georgia Southwestern.
Jacob Boyd, Scott Huntley and Trey Polewski led USCA (8-6, 2-6 Peach Belt Conference) offensively with two hits apiece.
Georgia Southwestern (6-9, 4-4) plated two runs in the second inning and five in the third, chasing USCA starting pitcher Zach Fordham (0-1).
The Pacers fought back with a run in the fourth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh – but they couldn't convert after loading the bases with nobody out in the eighth. The Hurricanes added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth for a 10-4 lead.
Joel Haney kept the Hurricanes off the board for 4⅓ innings while the Pacers tried to rally.
The teams return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday for the third and final game of the series.
USCA softball splits with Erskine
DUE WEST — The USC Aiken softball team split a doubleheader at Erskine on Saturday, falling 2-1 before winning 12-6.
The Flying Fleet won the opener in eight innings. Caroline Cockrell (8-2) got the start in the circle, pitching 7⅓ innings and striking out four while allowing one earned run. Katelyn Powell had three hits and an RBI.
USCA (13-5) got three hits apiece in the second game from Powell and Brooke Moore, and Hanna Hyder, Katie Painter and Courtney Strauss had two hits apiece.
The Pacers trailed 3-0 after one inning in the second game and were down 6-3 through three before scoring nine unanswered runs, including seven in the fourth. Strauss hit a three-run homer and Deja Robinson hit a solo shot in the next at-bat.
Melanie Firestone started the game and allowed the first three runs, but Rebekah Cook came in for the final 6⅔ innings. Cook (2-1) struck out eight batters on the day en route to earning the victory.
The Pacers return to action Monday when they host Fayetteville State in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.
Burton claims 1st Xfinity win at Fontana
FONTANA, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Burton held off Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota teammate Riley Herbst for his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory Saturday.
The 19-year-old Burton is the son of NASCAR veteran Jeff Burton, and he finished strong with an impressive final restart.
When Las Vegas winner Chase Briscoe spun on the 126th lap of the 150-lap race and caused the sixth caution of the final stage, Burton was the first off pit row among the lead-lap cars. He kept the lead on the restart, and he hung on for his first win in 12 Xfinity starts with Herbst close behind.
“To get a win feels so good, especially after we struggled a little bit last year,” Burton said after his third top-five finish of the new season. “Once we moved up to the top at the end, it was going to be hard for him to pass us. Just trying to be smart and not put it in the wall leading."
Burton's celebratory post-race burnouts were so enthusiastic that his car wouldn't restart. He had to be towed back to Victory Lane.
Austin Cindric finished third, with Ryan Sieg in fourth and Justin Haley fifth.