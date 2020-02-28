Tigers toss near no-no, take opener from Gamecocks
COLUMBIA (Post and Courier) — Carmen Mlodzinski helped Clemson find its power.
South Carolina’s ace pitcher and potential first-round draft pick served up three home runs in a 7-1 Tigers win on Friday, giving Clemson (8-1) a 1-0 edge in the annual best-of-three rivalry series. Game 2 is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Segra Park, home of the Class A Columbia Fireflies.
Clemson had won seven of its first eight games because of its pitching. The Tigers were hitting .243 as a team.
Against Mlodzinski, they hit one more home run than they had hit all year.
Pacers drop series opener to Hurricanes
AMERICUS, Ga. — The USC Aiken baseball team didn't allow a run on a batted ball but still lost a hard-fought 2-1 game Friday at Georgia Southwestern.
The Pacers (8-5, 2-5 Peach Belt Conference) have now lost four games in a row, the last three each by one run.
Georgia Southwestern (5-9, 3-4) scored twice in the fourth inning without touching the baseball. They loaded the bases with two outs against Lindsey Robinson, Jr. (2-2) and scored on a wild pitch and then a passed ball for a 2-0 lead.
The Hurricanes made that lead hold up.
Jeff Cyr and Luke Leisenring each had two hits, and Jackson Hannon drove in the Pacers' lone run in the top of the seventh. They stranded two runners in that inning and then went down in order in the eighth and ninth.
Robinson Jr. struck out four batters in four innings pitched. William Ard worked a scoreless 3⅓, and Austin Hohm worked the final ⅔.
The Pacers return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday for the second game of the series.
Report: L.A. deputies shared Kobe crash photos
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed.
The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash. He said the photos showed the scene and victims' remains.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said in a statement Friday it was investigating the allegations detailed in the newspaper's report.
“The sheriff is deeply disturbed at the thought deputies could allegedly engage in such an insensitive act,” the statement said. “A thorough investigation will be conducted by the department, with the number one priority of protecting the dignity and privacy of the victims and their families.”
Deputy Maria Lucero told The Associated Press on Friday that “the matter is being looked into.”
The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the union that represents rank-and-file deputies, declined to comment specifically on the allegations.
NCAA committee proposes 2-minute limit on replay reviews
(AP) — Players ejected from games for targeting will be allowed to remain in the bench area and replay reviews will be limited to two minutes if proposals by the NCAA football rules committee are passed.
The committee wrapped up several days of meetings in Indianapolis on Friday by issuing its recommendations.
In an effort to crack down on pregame dust-ups between teams, the committee also recommended officials be on the field 90 minutes before a game begins – instead of the current 60 minutes.
NCAA coordinator of officials Steve Shaw said there was a “robust” discussion about what he called the growing trend of defensive players flopping or seemingly faking injuries as a way to slow down offenses trying to run plays quickly. For now, rulemakers will appeal to coaches to clean up an issue that is difficult to legislate away.
Proposals must be approved by the NCAA playing rules oversight panel, which is scheduled to discuss changes April 16. New rules would go into effect for the upcoming season.
Adjustments were made last year to the replay review process for targeting in an effort to have fewer marginal fouls called. Shaw said feedback was good and no further adjustments were made to a rule that often draws complaints from players, coaches and fans.
The only potential change to targeting could come after the ejection. Players have been required to leave the field after being ejected, usually escorted off by a coach or staffer in full view of fans. If the proposal passes, ejected players will be allowed to stay on the sideline with teammates, eliminating the so-called walk of shame.