Weather forces schedule change for USCA baseball
Due to wet field conditions, a schedule change has been announced for the USC Aiken's baseball series at UNC Pembroke.
The series will now take place Saturday-Sunday in Pembroke North Carolina. A doubleheader will be played Saturday beginning at noon, while the final game will start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Union committee rejects NFL labor deal
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL players' union executive committee voted 6-5 Friday to recommend rejecting the terms of a labor deal approved by NFL owners the previous day.
The owners' proposal features a 17-game season, shorter preseason, larger rosters and limits on the number of international games. It will next be voted on by the 32 player representatives. Even if they reject it, the union is expected to bring the plan to the entire membership.
If the NFLPA does not approve the terms, the current collective bargaining agreement, which expires in March 2021, would remain in effect and further talks would be required.
Several people familiar with the terms say they feature increases in minimum salaries, changes in practice squad makeup and eligibility, and reduced offseason and preseason requirements as pivotal parts of the deal.
Those people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because specific details of the provisions in the agreement that would run through 2030 are not being made public.
Objections to an expanded regular season are considered the main stumbling block for player approval.
An expansion of the playoffs to seven teams in each conference, with only the top seed in the AFC and NFC getting a wild-card bye, can be instituted by the league without any negotiations – as long as the postseason remains in a four-week format. Several owners are strongly in favor of doing so regardless of the CBA status.
One of the wild-card weekend games might wind up as a Monday night contest.
The 17-game schedule actually is a compromise offer for some owners who wanted 18 games. Adding the one regular-season match would seem to indicate each of those games would be at a neutral site.
But the league has promised the union to cap the number of international games and that there would not be a full week of such contests. More likely is a continued mix of games in England (and other European sites) and Mexico. Most team schedules will have nine home games and eight road games in alternating years.
Woods, McIlroy, Thomas to skip Honda Classic
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods has decided not to play the Honda Classic for the second straight year, and he has company.
Woods did not enter the tournament near his home in South Florida for the second straight year. That wasn't a big surprise because he had said at the Genesis Invitational last week that he would take time to practice and train.
Woods has only played the Honda Classic four times at PGA National dating to 2012, when he was runner-up to Rory McIlroy. That was his only top 10.
McIlroy, who also lives a short drive away, is missing for the second straight year. McIlroy decided to add the Valero Texas Open to his schedule a week before the Masters, and that will give him four events in the five weeks leading to the Masters, starting with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.
The tournament, which kicks off the Florida swing, has four-time major champion Brooks Koepka at No. 2 in the world. He's the only player from the top 10 in the world.
Justin Thomas, who won the Honda Classic two years ago, decided not to play for the first time since he earned a PGA Tour card. Dustin Johnson also is not playing, though Johnson has only played it three times, most recently in 2015.
Among those playing are U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, British Open champion Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood.
Today's Games
SCHSL Playoffs
Second Round
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Class AAAA Boys
- Aiken at A.C. Flora
- North Myrtle Beach at North Augusta, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA Boys
- Fox Creek at Gray Collegiate (at Allen University)
Class A Girls
- Blackville-Hilda at High Point Academy, 3 p.m.
SCISA Playoffs
First Round
at Heathwood Hall
5 p.m.
Class A Girls
- Wardlaw Academy vs. Holly Hill Academy