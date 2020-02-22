Ten wrestlers advance to state
Ten area high school wrestlers from Class AAAA advanced to the state championship tournament with top-four finishes at this weekend's Lower State tournament.
Region 5-AAAA champion South Aiken is sending five wrestlers to state, including Lower State champions Nequel Martin (160 pounds) and J'shon Horn (220). Hunter Goodwin finished second at 170, Ethan New was runner-up at 285, and John Garverick took fourth at 182.
Three Midland Valley Mustangs advanced. Destin Freeman finished third at 113, as did Caleb Richardson at 152. Lane Owenby took fourth at 220.
Two Aiken High wrestlers are heading to state. Rashard Johnson was runner-up at 132, and Triston Williams took third at 285.
The state championship tournament is scheduled for Feb. 28-29 at the Anderson Civic Center.
Area hoops teams fall in 2nd round of playoffs
All four area high school basketball teams lost Saturday in the second round of the SCHSL state playoffs.
Both remaining Class AAAA boys' teams dropped tight games. Top-seeded North Augusta lost 60-55 to North Myrtle Beach after allowing a 12-0 run in the third quarter to trail 48-36 through three quarters. Second-seeded Aiken couldn't come all the way back from a 28-17 halftime deficit at A.C. Flora, falling 52-49.
The No. 2 seed Fox Creek boys lost 82-40 to two-time defending Class AA state champion Gray Collegiate, and the No. 3 seed Blackville-Hilda girls couldn't hang on to a 23-17 halftime lead at High Point Academy in the Class A bracket.
Three area teams are still alive in the SCHSL playoffs. The No. 1 seed North Augusta girls host a third-round Class AAAA game against North Myrtle Beach on Monday. The fourth-seeded Ridge Spring-Monetta girls visit region rival Estill on Monday in Class A's third round. The No. 2 seed Wagener-Salley boys visit High Point on Tuesday in Class A's third round.
USCA baseball drops PBC doubleheader
PEMBROKE, N.C. — The USC Aiken baseball team lost a pair of games at UNC Pembroke Saturday by scores of 9-2 and 5-4.
In game one, the Braves took a 9-0 lead after the fifth inning. They chased starting pitcher Lindsey Robinson Jr. (2-1) with eight runs (seven earned) after 3⅔ innings, handing him his first loss of the season.
Alex Mills and Luke Leisenring each had three of the Pacers' nine hits in the opener.
USCA (8-3, 2-3 Peach Belt Conference) dropped the second game in the 13th inning.
The Pacers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning in support of starting pitcher Zach Fordham, who allowed two runs through 4⅓ innings and struck out eight batters.
UNCP (9-5, 3-2) scored four straight in the middle innings for a 4-3 lead before USCA evened it in the top of the seventh.
The teams traded zeroes until the 13th, when UNCP won it with a walk-off single with two outs.
Six different Pacers had one hit. Henry Cartrett allowed two runs in 1⅔ innings, Austin Hohm pitched three scoreless innings, and William Ard (1-1) worked 3⅔ scoreless with seven strikeouts before allowing the game-winning run.
The teams return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday for the final game of the series.
Pacer softball splits doubleheader
TIGERVILLE — The USC Aiken softball team split a pair of games at North Greenville on Saturday, winning 6-4 before falling 11-2.
USCA (10-4) was led by Kateyln Powell's three-hit performance in the opener while Brooke Moore and Courtney Strauss each plated two RBI.
The Pacers scored two runs in the eighth inning for the win in the first game. Caroline Cockrell (7-1) went the distance in the circle, allowing three earned runs on nine hits. She struck out six while picking up the victory.
USCA fell behind 7-0 in the second game and couldn't recover. Strauss was the team's leading hitter with two hits. North Greenville scored three runs in 1⅓ innings against Tracy Truesdale (1-2), then added eight more against Melanie Firestone.
The Pacers return to action Wednesday when they host Benedict in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
Ovechkin becomes 8th player with 700 career goals
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has become the eighth player in NHL history to score 700 goals.
The Washington Capitals star reached the milestone 4:50 into the third period against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, firing a slap shot from the right circle that went in off the left post. It was his 42nd of the season and tied the score 2-2.
Capitals players rushed onto the ice to congratulate their teammate, who drew a strong ovation from the crowd.
Wayne Gretzky leads the career list with 894 goals. He is followed by Gordie Howe (801), Jaromir Jagr (766), Brett Hull (741), Marcel Dionne (731), Phil Esposito (717) and Mike Gartner (708).
Ovechkin had not scored in five straight games before getting No. 699 against Montreal on Thursday night. He had 14 goals, including three hat tricks, in his previous seven games before the drought.