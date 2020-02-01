Polamalu, Atwater lead NFL's Hall of Fame class
MIAMI — Steelers great Troy Polamalu earned a spot in the Hall of Fame on Saturday along with another hard-hitting safety, Steve Atwater of Denver. Also making it were receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James and guard Steve Hutchinson.
Polamalu said he went six or seven years, maybe longer, without cutting his hair during the prime of his career, which lasted from 2003-14. But as much as for the hair, he earned the nickname “Tasmanian Devil” for how he changed the way people thought about the safety position – bolting around the field, making plays from practically anywhere. No quarterback, runner or receiver was safe.
Selected in his first year of eligibility, Polamalu was a four-time All-Pro, was voted to eight Pro Bowls and finished with two Super Bowl rings in three trips. His pick-6 against Joe Flacco in the 2008 AFC title game was part of a dominating performance in what might have been his best season; he had seven interceptions that year and the Steelers won the Super Bowl.
Hutchinson played guard for the Seahawks, Vikings and Titans over a 12-year career. He'd been a finalist in all three years since becoming eligible and broke through in this, a class that didn't include any slam dunks – or a single quarterback among the list of finalists.
Atwater made it – in his 16th year of eligibility, no less – and became the first home-grown Broncos defender to join the hall. (An honor many in Denver believe should belong to Orange Crush linebacker Randy Gradishar.)
James finished with more than 3,300 yards receiving and more than 12,000 yards rushing. He won the NFL rushing title in 1999 and 2000, no small thing given Peyton Manning was revving up his career at the time. James joins Colts wideout Marvin Harrison in the hall, which will give Manning more company next year when he'll be a shoo-in to join them on his first ballot.
Bruce was a headliner in “The Greatest Show on Turf,” the pass-happy attack run by Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner when the Rams were in St. Louis. This was Bruce's sixth season of eligibility and his fourth time as a finalist.
His 15,208 yards receiving over 16 seasons were second in the NFL record book when he retired in 2009. But he was never selected an AP All-Pro, and some critics dismissed his stats as being more a sign of his longevity and the passing era he played in than any mark of true greatness.
Jackson wins MVP as 3 Ravens win NFL awards
MIAMI — Lamar Jackson's stunning season not only earned him The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player Award, but he won it unanimously.
That's right: The second-year quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens joins Tom Brady as the only players to receive every vote for MVP.
Jackson drew all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Baltimore's All-Pro set an NFL record for yards rushing by a quarterback (1,206) and led an offense that compiled more yards on the ground (3,296) than any in league history. The Ravens won their final 12 games of the regular season to finish at 14-2, the league's best mark.
Brady achieved the feat in 2010. And like Brady, Jackson's special season did not include a championship.
The Ravens were big winners at NFL Honors on Saturday. John Harbaugh won coaching honors, and his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, took best assistant coach honors.
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill earned the Comeback Player award by one vote over Jimmy Garoppolo, who will quarterback the 49ers in Sunday's Super Bowl. New Orleans' Michael Thomas took top offensive player honors, while New England's Stephon Gilmore, a former South Carolina Gamecock, grabbed the defensive player award.
Rookie honors went to 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa and Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, the top overall pick in last April's draft.
Quigley wins in 2nd PGA Tour Champions start
MARRAKECH, Morocco — Brett Quigley won the Morocco Champions in his second PGA Tour Champions start, saving par on the final two holes Saturday to hold off Stephen Ames by a stroke.
The 50-year-old Quigley got into the field for the senior tour's first African event as one of the top 10 available players from the PGA Tour's career money list. He had five runner-up finishes in 408 starts on the PGA Tour, earning more than $11 million.
Three strokes behind Ames entering the day, Quigley shot his second straight 6-under 66 to finish at 15-under 201 at Samanah Golf Club. Ames, the leader after each of the first two days, had a 70.
Quigley won a PGA Tour-sanctioned event for the first time since taking the 2001 Arkansas Classic for his second victory on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.