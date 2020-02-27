Top-ranked Gamecocks rout Gators for 22nd win in a row
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 18 points, Tyasha Harris added 16 and No. 1 South Carolina routed Florida 100-67 on Thursday night for its 22nd consecutive victory.
The Gamecocks (28-1, 15-0 Southeastern Conference) matched the program record for consecutive victories. The 2015-16 team also won 22 in a row.
This one was decided by halftime. South Carolina made 18 of its first 26 shots (69.2%) to open up a double-digit lead and then used a 16-2 run to go up by 26 in the second quarter. The Gamecocks led 53-30 at the break and made it a 30-point blowout early in the third quarter.
Herbert Harrigan did most of her damage in the opening 20 minutes. Harris took over from there, scoring six points in the third. She added eight assists.
Aliyah Boston chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds, finishing one board shy of her 12th double-double this season. Zia Cooke also had 11 points, and LeLe Grissett ended up with 10 – giving the Gamecocks five players in double figures as they reached the century mark for the first time since late November.
No. 19 Florida State routs Clemson
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Kiah Gillespie scored 10 of her 16 points in the first half and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 19 Florida State to an 81-54 victory over Clemson on Thursday night.
The Seminoles (22-6, 11-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) rebounded from a 65-62 loss at Georgia Tech last Thursday and have won five of their last seven games.
Gillespie was 6 of 14 from the floor and collected her 14th double-double. Nausia Woolfolk scored 14 of her 17 points in the first half and finished with seven assists for Florida State. Valencia Myers added 14 points, Morgan Jones had 12 and Nicki Ekhomu 11.
Kobi Thornton scored 13 points to lead Clemson (7-21, 3-14), which has lost 10 straight.
Lawmakers push for Hall of Fame for Flood
WASHINGTON — Members of Congress sent a letter to the Hall of Fame on Thursday asking that Curt Flood be elected to baseball's Hall of Fame in December by the next golden era committee. The recognition would coincide with the 50-year anniversary of Flood's defiant letter to baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn in which he wrote, "I do not feel that I am a piece of property to be bought and sold irrespective of my wishes."
Flood was 31 when he sent that letter on Dec. 24, 1969. He had spent most of the past decade as the starting center fielder for the St. Louis Cardinals. A three-time All-Star, Flood won seven consecutive Gold Gloves and helped lead the Cardinals to three National League pennants and two World Series titles.
After the 1969 season, Flood asked the Cardinals for a pay raise. Instead, they traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies. Under baseball's reserve clause, players were fully under the control of their teams.
Flood refused the trade and, with the backing of players' union executive director Marvin Miller, filed a federal lawsuit in January 1970 challenging the reserve clause. The Supreme Court ruled against him in a 5-3 decision in 1972, but the justices agreed Flood's arguments had merit. They said they could not intervene because it was up to Congress to alter the antitrust exemption created in 1922 when the Supreme Court ruled baseball was not interstate commerce.
Flood's efforts essentially ended his career. He only played in 13 more games in the majors after his letter to Kuhn. With 1,861 hits, a .293 batting average and his defensive prowess, Flood could have retired with Hall of Fame-worthy numbers had he spent several more seasons as a regular player.
Serie A's biggest match will be played in empty stadium
MILAN — Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte won't have to sit through a torrent of boos when he returns to Turin for the first time to face former club Juventus.
That’s because there won't be any fans there to see it.
The Derby d'Italia, one of the season’s biggest matches, will be played in an empty stadium on Sunday because of the coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy. The epicenter of the outbreak is in the Lombardy region, and Milan is its capital.
Serie A’s governing body released a statement on Thursday night announcing that the match and four others would be played without any fans allowed in.
Four Serie A matches scheduled for last weekend were postponed, including Inter’s match against Sampdoria. Italy has the most cases of the virus in Europe.
Italy has reported a total of 650 cases of the new coronavirus, up from 400 on Wednesday evening and three a week ago. Three more people with the virus died in 24 hours, bringing Italy's toll to 15.