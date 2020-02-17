Golf great Mickey Wright dies at 85
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Mickey Wright, the golf great with a magnificent swing who won 13 majors among her 82 victories and gave the fledgling LPGA a crucial lift, died Monday of a heart attack. She was 85.
She had been hospitalized in Florida the last few weeks after a fall, said her lawyer, Sonia Pawluc.
Wright joined the LPGA in 1955 and the Hall of Famer's 82 wins place her second on the all-time list behind Kathy Whitworth, who won 88. The Associated Press in 1999 named Wright the Female Golfer of the Century and Female Athlete of the Year in 1963 and 1964.
A Golf Magazine poll of experts in 2009 called her the best female golfer ever, and men's champions Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson said Wright had the best swing they ever saw.
Mary Kathryn Wright was born in San Diego on Feb. 14, 1935. She started playing golf seriously at age 11 and in 1952 at 17 won the USGA Girls' Junior Championship. In 1954, she won the World Amateur.
She studied psychology for a year at Stanford before dropping out in 1955 to pursue a professional golf career.
Her first tournament win came in 1956 in Jacksonville, Florida, and by 1961 she was dominating the tour, winning at least 10 tournaments annually from 1961 to 1964. Among her major wins were four U.S. Opens and four LPGA Championships.
Wright retired from the tour in 1969 because of foot issues and mental fatigue: she was the biggest draw on the LPGA Tour and played constantly to help it thrive.
Trout calls for bigger punishment for cheating Astros
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mike Trout thinks the Houston Astros should pay more dearly for their cheating ways.
The Los Angeles Angels' three-time AL MVP ripped the Astros and questioned the discipline handed out by Major League Baseball on Monday after he reported to spring training. Trout joined the chorus of prominent big leaguers angry about Houston's rampant sign stealing on its way to the 2017 World Series title and beyond.
“It’s sad for baseball,” he said. "It’s tough. They cheated. I don’t agree with the punishments, the players not getting anything. It was a player-driven thing. It sucks, too, because guys' careers have been affected. A lot of people lost jobs. It was tough.
“Me going up to the plate knowing what was coming? It would be fun up there. A lot of guys lost respect for some of the guys.”
Trout said a few members of the Astros reached out to him during the offseason to explain their side, but Trout didn't sound impressed.
“You don’t know what helped them or what not,” he said. “But if you know what’s coming, it’s going to definitely help them. I don’t know if you take the trophy away or take the rings away, but they should definitely do something.”
Pacers in 6th at Newberry Invitational
KIAWAH ISLAND — The No. 3 USC Aiken golf team is in sixth place, after the first day of competition at the Newberry Invitational.
The Pacers are 18-over par as a team through 36 holes.
Lynn leads the field at even-par, one shot ahead of Georgia Southwestern. Columbus State is in third at 15 over, and Clayton State and Arkansas Tech are tied for fourth at 17 over.
Dan Sheehan currently leads USCA. He is in 10th place individually at 2 over. Leo Johansson is one stroke back of Sheehan in a tie for 15th.
George Eubank is tied for 24th at 5 over, Bjorn Rosengren is tied for 39th at 8 over, and Leonardo Bono is tied for 53rd at 12 over.
Georgia Southwestern's Vincent Norman leads at 6 under, two strokes ahead of teammate Saksit Jairak.
The teams return to action Tuesday for the final round of competition.
