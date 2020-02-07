Union head calls for resolution in Dodgers-Red Sox trade
BOSTON — The holdup in the trade that would send 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers is unfair to the players involved, the head of their union said on Friday.
The Boston Red Sox had a pending trade that would send Betts and lefty David Price to the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twins prospect Brusdar Graterol. The deal was agreed to on Tuesday night pending the exchange of medical information, two people with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not final.
But Boston is said to have balked when it saw Graterol's medical records, and the deal still has not been finalized. That is holding up a side deal that would send outfielder Joc Pederson from the Dodgers to the Angels.
Separately, Pederson lost his salary arbitration case against the Dodgers on Friday. He will be paid $7.75 million instead of his request for $9.5 million.
Federer tops Nadal in exhibition in South Africa
Roger Federer wasn't going to lose this one to Rafael Nadal.
Not on what felt like a homecoming for Federer, who beat his great rival 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in a three-set exhibition match at a soccer stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday.
It was Federer's first match in his mother's country of birth, and the country Federer rates as his second home.
Almost everything was for Federer on the night. The caps and T-shirts with RF logos all across the crowd. The coin for the toss, a newly minted 20 Swiss Francs with Federer's image on it. Federer recently became the first living Swiss to be engraved on one of the nation's coins.
Even South Africa's biggest sports stars were in awe. Siya Kolisi, South Africa's Rugby World Cup-winning captain, came out pre-match to present Federer with a South Africa team jersey with Federer's name on the back. He was asked who he was supporting.
“Definitely Team Roger,” Kolisi said. “Sorry, Nadal, I love you, too.”
Nadal smiled graciously on the other side of the net.
The exhibition at Cape Town Stadium was to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports early childhood education in six southern African countries, including South Africa. The foundation was hoping to top $1 million from the exhibition. It raised $3.5 million.
Also, a crowd of 51,954 came to the Cape Town Stadium – built for the 2010 soccer World Cup – to watch Federer and Nadal turn it on. That's the biggest crowd ever on record for a tennis match. Organizers said the demand for tickets was in the region of 200,000 requests.
Johnson drops "Chasing 8" motto before final NASCAR season
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Jimmie Johnson has been chasing NASCAR history for so long that his relentless pursuit of rewriting the record books has become part of his legacy.
Johnson, tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven Cup Series titles, has been racing for sole possession of the record since 2017. He made a hashtag for his social media posts – #Chasing8 – and his push to make history has never wavered.
As he heads into his 19th and final full season in stock car racing, Johnson has dropped the motto. He’d love to close his full-time career with a record eighth title, but the 44-year-old Californian said he would rather remove self-inflicted pressure and enjoy his final season in the No. 48 Chevrolet.
His new motto will be ‘One Final Time’ and it begins Saturday with practice at Daytona International Speedway. The season-opening Daytona 500, a race Johnson has won twice, is Feb. 16.
It's been a bumpy ride for Johnson since winning his seventh title. Hendrick Motorsports stalwarts Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired, leaving Johnson as the veteran on a team of 20-somethings. Chevrolet was not competitive with the Camaro it rolled out two years ago, a setback for Johnson and an organization in a rebuild.
Baylor suspends 14 players 2 games each over hazing
WACO, Texas — Baylor issued two-game suspensions to 14 baseball players Friday over an unspecified hazing incident that occurred last February.
The school said the number of suspensions required them to would be staggered over the first three weeks of the season. The Bears open at home against Nebraska on Feb. 14.
Athletic administrators became aware of the incident last May, and an investigation by Baylor's general counsel office and Division of Student Life followed.
“I am very disappointed with this incident,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “We do not condone such behavior and respect the thorough investigation and decision by the university on the matter and will move forward.”
The school said drugs and alcohol were not involved in the hazing incident. The names of the players weren't released.