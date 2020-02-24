Lady Trojans' run ends in 3rd round
Ridge Spring-Monetta's girls' basketball team fell 78-52 Monday at Region 3-A champion Estill in the third round of the Class A playoffs.
Patriots fall in 2nd round of playoffs
The Wardlaw Academy boys' basketball team's playoff run ended Monday with an 87-70 second-round loss to Andrew Jackson. Mason Burgess scored 20 points, Avery Spurlock had 18 and Caleb Martin scored 17 for the Patriots (24-5), who went undefeated in region play on their way to third consecutive SCISA 4-A regular-season and region tournament titles.
Pacers in 15th at Wexford Intercollegiate
HILTON HEAD — The No. 3 USC Aiken golf team is in 15th place at the Wexford Plantation Invitational after the first day of competition.
USCA has a two-round total of 27-over 603. Augusta leads the field at 6-under 570, followed by Furman (572), Davidson (581), High Point (583) and Wofford (585).
Dan Sheehan leads the way individually for USCA. He is currently tied for third at 5 under. Björn Rosengren is tied for 24th at 4 over, George Eubank is tied for 51st at 8 over, and Tom Trowbridge is 83rd at 20 over.
The teams returns to action Tuesday morning for the final 18 holes of play.
USC still No. 1 in women's hoops poll
NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina still leads the way in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll in a week that saw seven ranked teams fall to unranked opponents.
The top of the poll was unscathed with none of the first seven teams losing. The No. 1 Gamecocks clinched their fifth Southeastern Conference title in seven years on Sunday and received 27 of 30 first-place votes Monday from the national media panel. No. 2 Baylor got two first-place votes and No. 3 Oregon got one.
Stanford stayed at No. 4, and Louisville, UConn and Maryland were the next three teams in the poll.
Kansas men return to No. 1 in AP poll
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor in a matchup of Big 12 heavyweights, while the Bears dropped to No. 2 in The Associated Press men's poll Monday after their nip-and-tuck loss in Waco.
The Jayhawks (24-3, 13-1 Big 12) received 62 of 64 first-place votes from the national media panel to take over the No. 1 ranking for the second time this season. Kansas also was atop the poll for one week in December, when it seemed as if just about every school that ascended to No. 1 promptly lost in a topsy-turvy start to the season.
Baylor (24-2, 13-1) received two first-place votes and fell to second after its 23-game winning streak came to an end. Gonzaga was No. 3 after a loss to BYU, and Dayton jumped San Diego State for No. 4 after the Aztecs lost for the first time in a week when every team in the top 10 found itself in a new position from last week.
Wilder says costume wore him down before Fury did
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deontay Wilder says an elaborate outfit he wore on his ring walk wore him down so much that he didn't have the legs to withstand Tyson Fury in their heavyweight title fight Saturday night.
Wilder also said he would execute a clause in his contract for a third fight with Fury, hopefully sometime this summer.
Wilder said the outfit – which he said was a tribute to Black History Month – weighed him down and that his legs weren't right by the time the fight started. Wilder said the entire getup, including a mask, weighed some 40 pounds, and he knew by the end of the second round that his legs were gone.
Wilder also said his assistant trainer, Mark Breland, was acting against previously agreed-upon instructions when he threw in the towel to end the fight at 1:39 of the seventh round and would not likely be in the corner in a third fight.
The former heavyweight champion was knocked down twice by Fury in the fight before his corner threw in the towel in the seventh round. It was his first loss in 44 fights and came after 10 successful title defenses.
Wilder, who has always worn elaborate outfits into the ring, said he tried on the one he used in the fight the night before in his hotel room to make sure he could get it on and off. He said it was weighed down by sequins and ornamentation and also included batteries for his mask to light up when he got in the ring.
Today's Games
SCHSL Playoffs
Third Round
Class A Boys
- Wagener-Salley at High Point Academy (at Spartanburg High), 7 p.m.
SCISA Playoffs
Second Round
Class A Girls
- Wardlaw Academy vs. Cathedral Academy (at Wilson Hall), 7:30 p.m.