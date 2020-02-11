Pacers' Moore earns PBC honor
USC Aiken softball standout Brooke Moore has been named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Moore, a native of Spartanburg, hit .636 while guiding the Pacers to a 4-0 record. The junior had three multi-hit games on the week.
In the opener against Claflin, Moore had two hits, including a double, while driving in one and scoring once. She picked up a single, drove in one and scored twice in the nightcap victory over the Panthers.
In Sunday's doubleheader against St. Augustine's, Moore recorded two hits, drove in one and scored once in the first game. In the weekend finale, she posted two hits, including a double, while driving in five runs and scoring once.
For the week, Moore had an .818 slugging percentage and a .692 on-base percentage.
Tepper: Newton's future depends on health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers owner David Tepper remains noncommittal on Cam Newton's future with the organization, saying it will largely depend on how the quarterback recovers from foot surgery.
“Listen, I'm not a doctor,” Tepper said Tuesday. “I said it a million times, is he healthy? He's not a doctor. So there is a lot of different things that can happen. Tell me that and then we can talk.”
The 31-year-old Newton missed 14 games last season with a Lis Franc injury. He had surgery on Dec. 11.
The Panthers are in a rebuilding mode, and the team could save $19 million under next year's salary cap if they trade or release the 2015 league MVP.
Tepper said the Panthers have not had any teams inquire about a trade for Newton.
Newton expressed optimism about his owner future with the Panthers at the Super Bowl, telling the Tiki & Tierney radio show that he “absolutely” expects to play in Carolina next season. He also said he had an “unbelievable conversation” with Tepper, general manager Marty Hurney and new coach Matt Rhule.
Tepper spoke to media Tuesday after he, along with the John M. Belk Endowment and Carolina Panthers Charities, partnered to provided $120,000 gift to Charlotte area schools. The donation provides new school supplies to 800 elementary classrooms.
The organizations previously provided more than 15,000 backpacks and school supplies to students at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year.
Red Sox promote Roenicke to interim manager
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox promoted bench coach Ron Roenicke to manager Tuesday, hiring him to replace Alex Cora on the day the team's pitchers and catchers reported for the start of spring training.
The move is an indication that Roenicke – and perhaps the entire Red Sox organization – will escape punishment in baseball's sign-stealing investigation. Cora was let go for his role in the Houston Astros' cheating, but the team has maintained that there was no similar scheme in Boston when the Red Sox won it all in 2018.
A decision from Major League Baseball had been expected before the start of spring training, but a person with knowledge of the probe said the investigation would continue into next week. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because there was no formal announcement.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week that he hoped to have the investigation wrapped before the start of spring training; Red Sox pitchers and catchers reported Tuesday and have their first workout Wednesday.
Roenicke, 63, takes over a team that is dealing with the fallout not only from the cheating investigation but also the salary dump of onetime AL MVP Mookie Betts and Cy Young winner David Price.
Roenicke spent five years as the Brewers' manager, winning 96 games and the NL Central title in his first season and finishing as runner-up for NL manager of the year. In all, he led Milwaukee to a 342-331 record from 2011-15.