Five score in double figures in USCA win
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The USC Aiken men's basketball team picked up an 81-72 victory at Flagler on Wednesday.
USCA (16-9, 12-3 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Dhieu Deing's game-high 17 points. Gus Rowland added 15 points and five steals while Shaquan Jules scored 13 points. Faison Brock and Damontez Oliver netted 12 points apiece. Robert Hill chipped in seven points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
USCA went on an 11-0 run in the first half to turn a 14-10 deficit into a 21-14 lead, then stretched that advantage to 33-24 at halftime.
The Pacers carried the momentum into the second half, reeling off the next five points for a 38-24 lead. The Pacers led by as many as 25 points before Flagler rallied to cut it into single digits late.
For the game, USCA hit 29 of 60 (48.3 percent) from the floor and 20 of 28 (71.4 percent) from the free throw line. The Pacers had 34 points off the bench and scored 19 points off turnovers.
The Pacers return to action at 3:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Young Harris.
Strong second half sends Pacers past Saints
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The USC Aiken women's basketball team outscored Flagler by 25 points in the second half in an 81-62 victory Wednesday.
USCA (14-9, 9-6 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Kwajelin Farrar and Melyk Taouil as each recorded a double-double. Taouil had 18 points and 10 rebounds while Farrar totaled 16 points and 14 rebounds to go along with three blocks. It marked Farrar's 40th career double-double for the Pacers.
Alexis Mack added 15 points while Madison Williams had 10 points and a pair of steals. Alex Canady had nine points, five boards and four assists.
USCA trailed by six at the half but opened the third quarter on an 11-0 run to take the lead for good. A 3-pointer by Canady to end the quarter put the Pacers up nine going into the fourth. Flagler didn't get any closer the rest of the way.
For the game, USCA went 32-for-64 (50 percent) from the floor. The team also made 14 of 16 (87.5 percent) of its free throw attempts.The Pacers held a 43-24 edge on the glass, resulting in 17 second-chance points. The Pacers maintained a 42-30 margin in the paint.
The Pacers return to action at 1:30 p.m. Saturday when they host Young Harris at 1:30 p.m.
Lady Jackets' Ingram chosen for all-star game
North Augusta senior J'Mani Ingram has been selected for the 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games, which feature the top public school boys and girls from North and South Carolina.
Ingram, a Winthrop signee, is one of 10 girls chosen to represent South Carolina in the game, scheduled for March 28 at John T. Hoggard High School in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Gray Collegiate senior Latavian Lawrence, a former Silver Bluff Bulldog, was chosen for the boys' game. Dorman head coach Thomas Ryan, a former player at USC Aiken and coach at Aiken High, was selected as an assistant coach.
South Carolina beats reeling Georgia
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — AJ Lawson scored 20 points and South Carolina held Georgia to one field goal for the first 14 minutes to earn a runaway 75-59 win over the struggling Bulldogs on Wednesday night.
South Carolina (15-9, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) earned its seventh straight win in the series, including its fourth straight in Athens.
The Gamecocks, who have won five of their last six games, had four players score in double figures. Freshman Jermaine Couisnard had 14 points.
South Carolina led 27-5 before the Bulldogs' second field goal with less than six minutes remaining in the first half.
Georgia (12-12, 2-9) is 13th among 14 SEC teams and has lost seven of its last eight games, including three straight.
Anthony Edwards, the nation's top-scoring freshman with anhis average of 19.7 points per game, led Georgia with 16 points despite missing each of his seven 3-pointers. Edwards wasn't the only Georgia player to struggle with outside shots. Georgia made only 3 of 24 3s.