Greene, Braves argue first arbitration case this year
PHOENIX — Atlanta reliever Shane Greene became the first player to go to salary arbitration this year, asking a three-man panel for a raise from $4 million to $6.75 million as the Braves argued for $6.25 million.
Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Brian Keller and Allen Ponak heard the case Tuesday.
A 31-year-old right-hander, Greene was a first-time All-Star last year. He had a 2.30 ERA in 65 relief appearances with 64 strikeouts and 17 walks in 62⅔ innings for Detroit and Atlanta, which acquired him at the July 31 trade deadline. He had a 4.01 ERA in 27 games for the Braves and allowed a tying eighth-inning single to Yadier Molina in Game 4 of the NL Division Series against St. Louis, who rallied to win in 10 innings. The Cardinals won Game 5, then were swept by Washington in the NL Championship Series.
Greene is eligible for free agency after this season.
Seventeen players remaining scheduled for arbitration hearings, including Pedro Báez, Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hearings are scheduled through Feb. 21.
Michigan State's Dantonio announces retirement
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
The school announced Dantonio's decision in a news release. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel will be the acting head coach while Michigan State seeks a replacement for Dantonio.
Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State's coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The last of those three seasons included a trip to the College Football Playoff, but the Spartans declined after that. They went 7-6 this past season.
Dantonio said he still plans to have a role within the university and athletic department.
“After much reflection and discussion with my family, I feel that it is now time for change as we enter into a new decade of Michigan State Football," he said.
Jaguars to play consecutive games in London next season
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will play consecutive home games in London next season, potentially strengthening the franchise’s foothold in an overseas market the NFL is eager to expand.
The Jaguars will play back-to-back games at historic Wembley Stadium to improve revenue during “a period of significant change within the league,” team President Mark Lamping said Tuesday. Dates and opponents were not announced. Jacksonville protected home games against Pittsburgh and Chicago, so those teams will play at TIAA Bank Field.
Lamping said the recent relocation of the Chargers, Raiders and Rams will move all three out of the bottom fourth of the NFL in local revenue. Jacksonville continues to look for ways to increase its revenue.
The Jags have played a “home game” at Wembley every year since 2013 and is under contract to do so through 2020. Owner Shad Khan and Lamping expect to extend the contract. It’s unclear whether the next deal will include two games annually abroad.
“Right now, this is about two games this season," Khan said. "I’m a big believer in you judge by actions and not just by words. We’ve talked about possibly playing two games (in London). But we’re not the sole judge here of the decision-maker. I think it has to make sense for the league, which ultimately decides. But right now this is just about two games this season.”
Click introduced as new Astros GM
HOUSTON — James Click was introduced as the new general manager of the Houston Astros on Tuesday, joining a scandal-plagued team that scrambled to fill two major roles just before the start of spring training.
Click took over for Jeff Luhnow, suspended for a season by Major League Baseball and then fired for his role in Houston's sign-stealing scandal. The Astros last week hired 70-year-old Dusty Baker to take over for AJ Hinch as manager.
The 42-year-old Click spent the last three seasons as the Tampa Bay Rays' vice president of baseball operations. Click had been with Tampa Bay for the last 14 seasons.
Astros owner Jim Crane lauded the combined experience of Click and Baker, who have joined a team that lost a seven-game World Series to Washington.
“They've both been in baseball a long time and have unbelievable experience," Crane said. “We're confident that under their leadership we will win another championship or championships."
Click seemed undaunted at the challenge of taking over a team portrayed as an outlaw. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded the Astros used electronics to illicitly steal signs during their run to the 2017 World Series championship and again in the 2018 season.