Wardlaw win 3rd straight region title
The Wardlaw Academy boys' basketball team beat Curtis Baptist 71-50 Saturday night in the SCISA Region 4-A tournament championship, giving the Patriots a third consecutive region tourney title to go with their three consecutive regular season championships.
Tournament MVP Mason Burgess scored 27 points in the championship game and was also named all-region along with Avery Spurlock and Reid Gossett. Caleb Martin was named the league's Player of the Year, and John Spurlock is the Coach of the Year. Dalton Williams also earned all-tournament team honors.
The Patriots (23-4) begin the SCISA Class A state tournament Friday.
Pacers softball drop two at Limestone
GAFFNEY — USC Aiken softball team lost a pair of games at Limestone Sunday by scores of 5-0 and 5-4.
The Pacers are now 9-3 on the season.
In game one, USC Aiken's lone hit was by Brooke Moore. Caroline Cockrell suffered her first loss on the season. She tossed a complete game and struck out seven on the day.
Trailing 3-0 in the second inning of game two, head coach Jerry Snyder's team took a 4-3 lead. Jessica Smith was hit by the first pitch of the stanza and moved to second on Shircoria Bosket's base hit. Hanna Hyder came in as a pinch runner for Smith and moved up 60 feet on a single by Emily Ayers.
Katie Painter rocketed a single to left, bringing the score to 3-1. With one down, Holly Daum lifted a sacrifice fly, plating Bosket. Courtney Strauss ripped a double to center field, scoring a pair of Pacers while giving the squad a 4-3 advantage.
Tied at 4-4, USC Aiken had the go-ahead run on third in the third when Moore reached on an error, stole second and hustled to third on a wild pitch. However, a pop-up ended the frame. Sarah Sams singled to center field in the fourth and swiped second. After moving to third on a wild pitch, she was left stranded.
The Pacers left two on in the fifth, but neither squad could push across another run in regulation. With the international tiebreaker rule in place, the Saints managed to secure a 5-4 win with a run in the eighth.
For the game, Strauss led the way with two RBIs. Tracy Truesdale went the distance, striking out one.
The Pacers return to action Wednesday when the host Coker in a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m.
Former star SS Fernandez dies at 57; Blue Jays hits leader
TORONTO — Tony Fernández, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday after complications from a kidney disease. He was 57.
Fernández was taken off a life support system in the afternoon with his family present at a hospital in Weston, Florida, said Imrad Hallim, the director and co-founder of the Tony Fernández Foundation. Fernández had been in a medically induced coma and had waited years for a new kidney.
Fernández won four straight Gold Gloves with the Blue Jays in the 1980s and holds club records for career hits and games played. A clutch hitter in five trips to the postseason, he had four separate stints with Toronto and played for six other teams.
In 43 career postseason games, Fernández batted .327 with 23 RBIs and a .787 OPS. He went 7 for 21 (.333) with nine RBIs in the 1993 World Series, helping the Blue Jays beat Philadelphia in six games for their second consecutive title.
A wiry switch-hitter with speed, Fernández made his major league debut with the Blue Jays at age 21 in September 1983. He also played for the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers in a career that lasted through 2001.
He was a .288 hitter with 94 homers and 844 RBIs in 2,158 big league games. He remains the last Yankees player to hit for the cycle in a home game, accomplishing the feat in 1995.
Fernández finished with 2,276 hits, 1,057 runs, 414 doubles, 92 triples, 246 stolen bases and a .746 OPS. He struck out only 784 times in 8,793 plate appearances – never more than 74 times in a season.
Fernández is Toronto’s career leader in hits (1,583), triples (72) and games played (1,450). He was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008.
After he retired from baseball, Fernández became an ordained minister and the Tony Fernández Foundation was established to assist underprivileged and troubled children.
Today's Games
Basketball
SCHSL Playoffs
First Round
Games at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise
Class AAA Girls
- Battery Creek at Strom Thurmond, 6 p.m.
Class A Girls
- Blackville-Hilda at Timmonsville
- Ridge Spring-Monetta at Dixie
- Wagener-Salley at McCormick