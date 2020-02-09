Pacers baseball completes sweep of Rams
The USC Aiken baseball team completed the sweep of Shepherd with an 8-5 win Sunday afternoon.
The team is now 6-0 on the year.
Head coach Kenny Thomas' team was led by Luke Leisenring's two-homer, four-RBI game. Jackson Hannon, Leo Horacio and Sean McQuillan also picked up two hits apiece. Leisenring and McQuillan each crossed home on two occasions.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Leisenring knotted the contest with a round-tripper off an 0-1 pitch.
The Rams took a 3-1 lead in the third, but the Pacers tied the game in the bottom of the stanza. Trey Polewski doubled down the left field line and came home on a double by McQuillan. Hannon's base knock tied the game at 3-3.
USC Aiken broke open the game on Leisenring's three-run blast in the fifth inning. Hannon was hit by a pitch and Eric McGirt got on with a single to right field. Leisenring launched the first pitch he saw over the wall for the 6-3 lead. McQuillan's sacrifice fly that scored Jeff Cyr in the sixth pushed the score to 7-3.
With the bases loaded in the eighth, Scott Huntley reached on a two-out error, allowing McQuillan to score for the final tally.
Pacers softball sweeps St. Augustine's
The USC Aiken softball team picked up a sweep of St. Augustine's Sunday afternoon, winning 8-0 and 10-2.
The team is now 6-0 on the season.
In game one, head coach Jerry Snyder's team was led by Caroline Cockrell's one-hit performance. She struck out 12 batters in the five-inning affair. The lone hit she gave up was to the first batter of the game.
At the plate, Katelyn Powell drove in two runs. Emily Ayers and Brooke Moore garnered two hits apiece while Shircoria Bosket crossed home twice.
In the second frame, Bosket walked and stole second before coming home on Katie Painter's double. USC Aiken was shut down until plating seven runs in the fourth inning.
Ayers singled in Moore for a 2-0 edge. Ayers advanced to second on a wild pitch and raced home on Jessica Smith's single to left. Sarah Sams came in as a pinch runner and promptly swiped second base. She scored on a fielder's choice by Brianna Dow.
Holly Daum's sacrifice bunt plated Bosket for a 5-0 advantage. After Courtney Strauss was hit by a pitch, Powell doubled in Dow and Strauss for a 7-0 edge. Powell stole third and scored on a Moore single to center field for the 8-0 victory.
In game two the Pacers plated nine runs in the first inning as they cruised to the win.
For the game, Moore registered five RBI while Smith accounted for three. Powell crossed home three times.
Rebekah Cook threw a complete game, recording five strikeouts.
Stenhouse wins Daytona 500 pole in debut with new team
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. needed just two days to get his new team to the top.
Stenhouse won the pole Sunday for the season-opening Daytona 500 next weekend, putting JTG-Daugherty Racing in the NASCAR spotlight for a week. Stenhouse's third pole in 257 Cup Series starts and first at Daytona International Speedway came on his second day in the new Chevrolet Camaro.
Stenhouse turned a fast lap at 194.582 mph to claim the pole, edging Alex Bowman for the top spot. Bowman reached 194.363 mph around the 2 1/2-mile superspeedway to lock down a front-row spot for the third consecutive year. Bowman finished 17th and 11th, respectively, in the last two openers.
“As a race car driver, there's not much you can do to make them go faster,” Bowman said. “But you can sure screw them up, so at least I didn't do that.”
Only the top two spots were determined in single-car qualifying. The starting order for the rest of the 40-car field will be set by a pair of qualifying races Thursday at Daytona.
Jones wins crash-fest at Daytona to open NASCAR season
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Erik Jones won Sunday's race that left a multi-million dollar trail of destruction and masked the fact the Clash is a made-for-TV exhibition race. Only 18 cars were entered and only six were on track when the checkered flag flew at the end of a third overtime.
Jones crossed the finish line in a Toyota with a crumpled hood after a huge push from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.
Joe Gibbs is now the all-time winningest owner in Busch Clash history with nine victories.
Brad Keselowski was among those incensed by the aggressive late blocking.
“Dumb, dumb racing,” Keselowski said moments before the overtime accident. "We shouldn't be wrecking all these cars. You'd think these guys would be smarter than that. It's the same thing over and over, somebody throws a stupid block that's never going to work and wrecks half the field.
The 75-lap race ended up lasting 88 laps because of the late crashes, making it the longest in history.