Rowland's basket gives USCA road win
AMERICUS, Ga. — Gus Rowland's driving basket with 8 seconds to play gave the USC Aiken men's basketball team the lead on their way to a 85-83 victory at Georgia Southwestern on Saturday.
USCA (15-9, 11-3 Peach Belt Conference) was led by Rowland's game-high 22 points. He added four rebounds and three steals. Faison Brock had 18 points and eight rebounds while Xzavier Barmore contributed 18 points, three assists and three steals. Shaquan Jules added in 13 points and six rebounds.
Georgia Southwestern scored the final five points of the first half and the first four points of the second half for a 44-35 lead, then went on an 8-0 run after USCA pulled ahead 50-48.
The Pacers trailed 80-73 with 2:23 to play, but they scored nine of the next 10 points for an 82-81 lead with 43 seconds to go.
The Hurricanes recaptured the lead on a layup with 33 seconds to go before Rowland struck for the game-winner.
The Pacers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when they play at Flagler.
Farrar's double-double leads Pacers to win
AMERICUS, Ga. — The USC Aiken women's basketball team notched a 65-56 victory over Georgia Southwestern on Saturday.
The Pacers are now 13-9 on the season and 8-6 in league play.
Kwajelin Farrar led the way with 20 points and a school-record 19 rebounds for a double-double. Alex Canady notched a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebound while dishing out four assists in the victory. Alexis Mack added 11 points.
USCA (13-9, 8-6 Peach Belt Conference) outscored the Hurricanes 17-5 in the first quarter and led 35-17 at the half.
Georgia Southwestern opened the third quarter on a 23-5 run to tie the game at 40, but USCA entered the fourth with a 45-40 lead.
The Pacers quickly turned that into a nine-point lead. Georgia Southwestern pulled within three with 2:42 to go, but USCA scored the final six points to close out the win.
The Pacers return to action at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when they play at Flagler.
U.S. women earn spot in Tokyo Olympics
CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Samantha Mewis scored twice and the U.S. national team secured a spot in the Tokyo Olympics with a 4-0 semifinal victory Friday night over Mexico in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.
Rose Lavelle and Christen Press also scored for the United States, which extended its unbeaten streak to 27 games.
The United States will face Canada in the tournament's title game on Sunday. Canada earned the region's other Olympic berth with a 1-0 victory over surprisingly resilient Costa Rica 1-0 in the earlier match Friday.
Canada has finished as runner-up to the United States in the last three qualifying tournaments.
The top-ranked U.S. team is coming off a victory in the World Cup last summer in France. It was the team's fourth title in soccer's premier tournament.
New XFL kicks off with entertaining debut in D.C.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The debut of the new XFL had a punt blocked for a touchdown, a juiced-up crowd roaring for big plays and a player swearing during an in-game television interview.
The actual football was hit and miss. College national championship-winning former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones was the biggest star on the field and took the microphone to address fans before the start of a brand-new football league.
"This is for the love of football," Jones said. "Enjoy.”
Jones' D.C. Defenders beat the Seattle Dragons 31-19 Saturday afternoon in the opener of the new XFL that provided plenty of entertainment in person and on TV. It's far too early to tell if the XFL can take a foothold where its previous incarnation and the recently unsuccessful Alliance of American Football failed, but executives are willing to wait and see.
The broadcast included in-game interviews with a kicker seconds after he missed a field goal attempt and a defender involved in a scrum that led to a penalty. Seattle's Dillon Day dropped an F-bomb that made it to the airwaves and went viral.
On the field, the play was a mix of traditional college and pro style with some different twists.
There was no coin toss, and when Keenan Reynolds fielded the opening kickoff, he did so with everyone else on the field standing still as part of a rule implemented for safety. The clock ran for all but the time inside each two minute warning, and some other tweaks were different for players.