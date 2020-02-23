Alford, Bynem qualify for state wrestling meet
Silver Bluff's Alijah Alford and Wagener-Salley's Jeremiah Bynem qualified for their respective state championship wrestling meets, joining 10 area wrestlers from Class AAAA who earned their spots with top-four finishes at state qualifiers.
Alford took third place at 160 pounds and Bynem was second at 170 at the Class AA-A Upper State qualifier. They'll wrestle Feb. 28-29 in the state championship tournament at the Anderson Civic Center.
Pacers swept on another walk-off
PEMBROKE, N.C. — The USC Aiken baseball team suffered another tough loss Sunday, falling 11-10 in 10 innings at UNC Pembroke in a weekend sweep in Peach Belt Conference play.
The Pacers (8-4, 2-4 PBC) fought back from a 6-2 deficit after four innings to eventually take a 10-7 lead before the Braves (10-5, 4-2) tied it in the ninth and won it in the 10th.
Jeff Cyr and Jackson Hannon had three hits apiece, and Sean McQuillan and Luke Leisenring each had two hits.
Leisenring's RBI double in the top of the third put USCA ahead 1-0, and Hannon drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth for a 2-1 lead.
UNCP responded with five runs in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead 6-2. The Pacers tied the game at 7 in the sixth, then surged ahead 10-7 in the eighth before UNCP's Bobby Dixon hit a game-tying three-run homer off Daniel Wiggins.
Ethan Baucom won it in the 10th with a two-out solo homer off Jacob Rye (1-1).
Daniel Lee got the start on the mound and didn't allow a hit through three innings, but he walked five and allowed three runs. Wiggins allowed seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits in 5⅓, and Rye gave up the one run on two hits over the final 1⅓.
The Pacers return to action at 6 p.m. Friday when they play at Georgia Southwestern in the first game of a weekend series.
Newman suffered head injury in crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Newman says he suffered a head injury in his crash on the last lap of the Daytona 500 but did not disclose details, and there's no timetable for his return to NASCAR racing.
“I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I’m currently being treated," Newman wrote in a statement. “The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days.”
Roush Fenway Racing gave its first detailed account of the harrowing ordeal that began when Newman, while leading the last lap of the rain-delayed Daytona 500, was involved in a crash that sent him hard into a wall, airborne, hit in the driver side door by another car, then trapped in an upside-down Ford on fire as rescue workers tried to free him from the damaged vehicle.
He was hospitalized Monday night in what Roush officials called serious but not life-threatening condition, but walked out of the Daytona Beach hospital roughly 42 hours later appearing unscathed.
Zamboni driver, 42, wins as emergency goalie for 'Canes
TORONTO (AP) — David Ayres was sitting in the stands with his wife at Scotiabank Arena when Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer went down with an injury.
The on-call emergency netminder in Toronto, Ayres left his seat and got half-dressed into his gear on the off-chance something might happen to Carolina's second option, Petr Mrazek.
Midway through the second period, Ayres noticed his cellphone started to blow up. What he didn't realize was that Mrazek had been hurt in a scary collision with Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford and was down on the ice.
Next thing the 42-year-old Zamboni driver knew, he was walking down the tunnel and into the spotlight.
And not long after, he had an improbable first NHL win. He is the oldest goalie in NHL history to win his regular-season debut.
Ayres allowed goals on the first two shots he faced before settling down and stopping the next eight in a suffocating defensive performance by his new teammates as Carolina picked up a stunning 6-3 victory over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.
"It was wild, it was fun," said Ayres, who gets paid $500 and gets to keep his jersey.
Ayres, who had a kidney transplant 15 years ago and wasn't sure if he would ever play hockey again, has been a practice goalie with the Leafs and the club's American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, for the last eight years.
The native of nearby Whitby, Ontario, faces shots from professional players on an almost-daily basis during the season but never thought he'd be called into service in an NHL game.
"These guys were awesome," Ayres said. "They said to me, 'Have fun with it, don't worry about how many goals go in, this is your moment, have fun with it.'"
Today's Games
Basketball
SCHSL Playoffs
Second Round
Class AAAA Girls
- Myrtle Beach at North Augusta, 6 p.m.
Third Round
Class A Girls
- Ridge Spring-Monetta at Estill, 7 p.m.