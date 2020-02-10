Pacers' Brock earns PBC honor
USC Aiken men's basketball standout Faison Brock has been named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Brock, a senior from Raleigh, North Carolina, guided the Pacers to a 2-0 week.
He netted 32 points and 14 rebounds to help the Pacers (15-9, 11-3 PBC) overcome a 22-point deficit to win 81-80 at Francis Marion. Brock hit 11 of 20 from the floor and went 9-for-11 from the free throw line in the win.
At Georgia Southwestern, he posted 18 points and eight boards in an 85-83 victory.
Brock hit 54.3 percent of his shots from the floor on the week and connected on 78.6 percent of his free throws in the victories.
USCA returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Flagler.
Dodgers, Red Sox finalize trade that sends Betts, Price west
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Mookie Betts and David Price are Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Boston Red Sox are tax dodgers.
Boston and Los Angeles finalized the on-again, off-again deal that will send the AL MVP and AL Cy Young winner to the West Coast on Monday night – just hours before the Red Sox are scheduled to open spring training.
The Dodgers hope the players will be the missing pieces after seven straight division championships all ended short of their first World Series title since 1988. The Red Sox have already achieved their biggest goal of the offseason: Ditching more than $70 million in salary to get under baseball's collective bargaining tax threshold for 2020.
The Red Sox will receive outfielder Alex Verdugo and two prospects: infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. According to a person with knowledge of the deal, Boston will send cash to the Dodgers, reportedly half of the $96 million owed for the next three seasons.
Chargers QB Rivers will enter free agency after 16 seasons
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Philip Rivers' 16-year career with the Chargers has come to an end.
The franchise announced Monday that Rivers will enter free agency and not return for the upcoming season. General manager Tom Telesco said in a statement that as they talked through various scenarios with Rivers, it became apparent it would be best for both “to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run.”
Rivers was drafted fourth overall by the New York Giants in the 2004 draft but was traded to the Chargers in a draft day deal for Eli Manning. Rivers went on to set 30 franchise records with the Chargers. His 224 consecutive regular-season starts are second-most among quarterbacks in NFL history and his 123 wins are ninth. He is one of six quarterbacks to eclipse 50,000 career yards and his 397 touchdowns are sixth.
Los Angeles was 5-11 last season and has the sixth pick in April's draft. The Chargers also have Tyrod Taylor, who will be entering his 10th season and has 46 starts with Buffalo and Cleveland.
Blue Jays reliever sues Astros in sign-sealing scandal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former major league pitcher Mike Bolsinger sued the Houston Astros on Monday, claiming their sign-stealing scheme contributed to a poor relief appearance August 2017 that essentially ended his big league career.
Bolsinger’s suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court seeks unspecified damages for interfering with and harming his career. He’s also asking that the Astros forfeit their nearly $30 million in postseason shares from their 2017 World Series title, with the money going to children’s charities in Los Angeles and a fund for needy retired players.
According to the suit, Bolsinger, then a reliever with the Toronto Blue Jays, was put into a game at Houston on Aug. 4, 2017, and allowed four runs, four hits and three walks in one-third of an inning in a 16-7 loss. The suit said the right-hander “was immediately terminated and cut from the team, never to return to Major League Baseball again.”
He was demoted to Triple-A and hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since. He was 0-3 with a 6.31 ERA in 11 appearances with Toronto in 2017. The 32-year-old pitched in Japan in 2018-19, and is seeking a job with a big league club for this season.
Today's Games
Basketball
Girls 6 p.m., Boys 7:30
- Brookland-Cayce at Aiken
- Midland Valley at North Augusta
- South Aiken at Airport
- Pelion at Strom Thurmond
- Batesburg-Leesville at Fox Creek
- Silver Bluff at Ninety Six
- Denmark-Olar at Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Wagener-Salley at Estill
- Williston-Elko at North